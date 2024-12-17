Alex Andrade named House Health Care Budget Chief

House Speaker Daniel Perez and Budget Chief Lawrence McClure are turning to Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade to oversee the largest silo of the state budget.

In a Tuesday announcement, Perez named the Chairs and Vice Chairs for the chamber’s various subcommittees and released the full list of committee assignments for all members.

Andrade landed the top spot on the Health Care Budget Subcommittee, with the Vice Chair slot going to Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman.

While not the primary focus of his legislative career, Andrade has served on health care policy committees throughout his tenure, which began during the Speakership of José Oliva, whose prime directive was disrupting the status quo in Florida’s health care system.

During that term, Andrade sat on the Health Market Reform Subcommittee followed by a stint on the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee during the 2020-22 term.

In addition to chairing the Health Care Budget Subcommittee, Andrade will sit on the Health & Human Services Committee chaired by Rep. Josie Tomkow.

“I know how important our health care system is to Speaker Perez, and its impact on all Floridians. It’ll be an honor to learn and work through the challenges of our health care system alongside great leaders like Chair Tomkow and Chair McClure,” Andrade told Florida Politics.