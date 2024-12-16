December 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State estimates Hurricane Milton claims have risen by another $100M
Milton doubles the previous single-day record for tornadoes in South Florida.

Drew DixonDecember 16, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Greg Lovelace, Jorge Torres promoted to senior leadership roles at Port Tampa Bay

FederalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz reportedly being eyed to lead FEMA under Donald Trump

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World keeps fighting over its property taxes in new round of lawsuits

hurricane-milton-tornado
More than 313,000 insurance claims have been filed in Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

The reported value of insurance claims due to Hurricane Milton have climbed another $100 million.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has been keeping a running tally of claims made since the storm slammed the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9 and crossed the peninsula before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 10. There is now a total of $3.448 billion in Florida insurance claims due to Milton.

That’s the figure racked up as of Dec. 11, and it is a jump of more than $100 million from the figure posted just before Thanksgiving Day, when there was a total of $3.334 billion in claims due to the storm. OIR posts the figures for hurricane insurance claims on its website that keeps tabs on Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting.

There have been a total of 313,547 insurance claims filed in the Sunshine State due to Milton. That’s an increase from the last state report of 302,581. Out of the latest number of claims, 248,812 are residential property claims and 14,805 are commercial property claims.

The state regulatory agency stopped posting new figures for Hurricane Helene claims on Nov. 18. But that storm, which hit Florida’s Big Bend area Sept. 26 before plowing inland and wreaking havoc on Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, prompted $1.99 billion in property insurance claims in the state.

Helene led to 135,505 total claims in the state after it hit. Some 60,843 were residential property filings. Another 4,342 commercial property claims were attributed to Helene.

Combined, the two storms which ripped through Florida within two weeks of each other racked up a staggering total of $5.324 billion in estimated insurance claim costs this year.

Adding estimated insurance claims from Hurricane Debby, which hit the Big Bend area on Aug. 8, brings in another $130.996 million in damages through insurance claims in the state. The total hurricane damage estimated through insurance claims this year amounts to $5.455 billion.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreg Lovelace, Jorge Torres promoted to senior leadership roles at Port Tampa Bay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories