December 16, 2024
Greg Lovelace, Jorge Torres promoted to senior leadership roles at Port Tampa Bay

port tampa bay
Lovelace will spearhead marketing and business development, while Torres will gain port security responsibilities.

Port Tampa Bay has promoted Greg Lovelace to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development and Jorge Torres to Senior Director of Security and Safety Compliance, President and CEO Paul Anderson announced.

Lovelace has held a number of roles within the port’s business development department for the past 28 years, including most recently as Vice President of Business Development. In his new leadership role, Lovelace will oversee both the business development and marketing teams.

He’ll also focus on attracting new businesses while supporting the growth and development of existing businesses. In addition, Lovelace will continue outreach efforts to beneficial cargo owners. He’ll also oversee cargo activity at the port, and cruise lines.

Lovelace will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Raul Alfonso.

Lovelace earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from the University of New Orleans. Prior to his work with Port Tampa Bay, Lovelace served 10 years with Evergreen, a leading container shipping line globally.

Lovelace currently serves on the executive committee for the Gulf Seaports Marine Terminal Conference, and previously served as Chair.

Torres served 14 years on active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard, and in 2009 transitioned to reserves. He retired from the military in 2019 as a Senior Chief after 24 years of service. Before joining Port Tampa Bay, Torres was a Facility Security Manager and designated Facility Security Officer at the Port of Houston Authority.

In his new role, Torres will be responsible for developing, directing and enforcing port regulatory compliance mandates and port security rules. He will also manage port security grant projects and development programs and facilitate training for port staff on matters related to security and safety.

He will, as he has already, report to Vice President of Security Mark Dubina.

Torres earned an undergraduate degree in security management from the American Military University and a master’s degree in homeland security. He has also completed extensive training through Texas A&M’s Engineering Extension Service and is board certified as a Certified Protection Professional through the American Society for Industrial Security International.

Torres is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Tampa Bay and is a member of the American Association of Port Authorities Security Committee. He also serves as an executive board member for the Tampa/St. Petersburg Area Maritime Security Committee and is a member of the national and local chapter of the American Society for Industrial Security.

