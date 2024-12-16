Alabama-based CrowderGulf has collected enough Milton debris to fill the Empire State Building 9 times

CrowderGulf, an Alabama-based disaster recovery, debris removal and coastal restoration company, has collected more than 12 million cubic yards of debris across the Tampa Bay region in the 60 days since Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota and caused widespread devastation along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

That’s enough debris to fill the Empire State Building about nine times. Of all the companies collecting debris across the state, none even comes close to CrowderGulf’s total. The closest, DRC, has collected less than 6 million cubic yards of debris, according to a state dashboard.

“Debris removal is often the first step toward healing and rebuilding after a disaster,” CrowderGulf Vice President Reid Loper said. “These are not just piles of debris — they represent people’s homes, memories, and lives. By clearing the way, we are providing communities with a clean slate to rebuild their futures and regain a sense of hope and stability.”

The company prides itself on clearing debris not just quickly, but in a way that is also environmentally safe. It uses trucks with crane attachments designed for maximum collection efficiency.

Debris has been collected in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs, as well as in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

Collection efforts in St. Pete have been the most impactful, with 1.8 million cubic yards collected, followed by Sarasota County, where the company has collected 1.5 million cubic yards of debris. The company has collected nearly 900,000 cubic yards of debris in Hillsborough County, as well as about 250,000 cubic yards in Clearwater and 155,000 cubic yards in Tarpon Springs.

“Our mission is to restore the Gulf Coast not just quickly, but thoughtfully and responsibly,” Loper said. “Our crews are undertaking the monumental task of reaching every road and every resident impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Loper credited Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Division of Emergency Management and local government officials for creating “an organized and efficient process to support recovery.”

“Their dedication has paved the way for a smoother cleanup and faster restoration for the community. We are honored to be part of this collective effort to help the Gulf Coast recover and thrive,” he said.

The company also credits residents, noting that collection efforts have largely been successful thanks to property owners sorting debris properly so it can safely be removed.

In addition to debris removal efforts following Hurricane Milton, CrowderGulf has decades of experience in communities across the U.S., including on recovery efforts related to hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. The company also worked on recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast following the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Over the course of its existence, CrowderGulf has removed more than 400 million cubic yards of debris.