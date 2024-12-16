Oak Strategies adds Sydney Fowler to its state lobbying team

A former District Secretary to Rep. Alex Andrade is joining Oak Strategies’ lobbying team, bringing extensive experience in state politics, legislative affairs and campaign management to the firm.

Sydney Fowler, after working for Andrade in House District 2, also served as Legislative Aide to Rep. Jayer Williamson in House District 3. During her time in the Legislature as a staffer, Fowler gained a broad understanding of the legislative process and was able to develop strong relationships with lawmakers and critical stakeholders in The Process.

In addition to her legislative work, Fowler also worked in various roles in political operations, including as the Campaign Manager for Danny Alvarez in House District 69. Through her work, Alvarez secured victory and flipped the seat red.

“Sydney Fowler is the ultimate hire for anyone who is lucky enough to land her,” Alvarez said of his former Campaign Manager. “She is that extremely hard-to-find mix of unquestionable ethics and drive with an indomitable will to succeed. Folks like her rarely come by anymore. If you want to figure out a path to be successful in politics at any level, my advice … be like Sydney.”

In the 2024 campaign cycle, Fowler served as the Member Liaison for the Florida House Campaigns team, led by House Speaker Daniel Perez. In that role, Fowler worked to coordinate with candidates and grassroots teams to maintain and expand the Republican supermajority.

In her new role at Oak Strategies, Fowler will work on advancing client interests at the state level through strategic counsel, advocating policy and navigating appropriation requests through the budget process.

Her addition to the firm is part of its commitment to strengthening its advocacy presence in Florida.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with Sydney again,” said Williamson, who is part of the Oak Strategies leadership team. “Her can-do attitude and work ethic were a key element to my success as a legislator. Sydney has demonstrated a profound knowledge of the Process, attention to detail, and knack for relationship building that will prove vital to Oak Strategies as we continue to grow and flourish.”

Oak Strategies was founded by former lawmakers Rob Bradley and Travis Cummings. It’s a full-service public affairs and advocacy firm providing strategic lobbying, policy and budget advisory services.