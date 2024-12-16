December 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Oak Strategies adds Sydney Fowler to its state lobbying team

Drew WilsonDecember 16, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.16.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesSpecials

Jimmy Patronis pledges to join DOGE Caucus if elected to Congress

APoliticalHeadlines

Alabama-based CrowderGulf has collected enough Milton debris to fill the Empire State Building 9 times

Sydney Fowler copy
'Sydney Fowler is the ultimate hire for anyone who is lucky enough to land her.'

A former District Secretary to Rep. Alex Andrade is joining Oak Strategies’ lobbying team, bringing extensive experience in state politics, legislative affairs and campaign management to the firm.

Sydney Fowler, after working for Andrade in House District 2, also served as Legislative Aide to Rep. Jayer Williamson in House District 3. During her time in the Legislature as a staffer, Fowler gained a broad understanding of the legislative process and was able to develop strong relationships with lawmakers and critical stakeholders in The Process.

In addition to her legislative work, Fowler also worked in various roles in political operations, including as the Campaign Manager for Danny Alvarez in House District 69. Through her work, Alvarez secured victory and flipped the seat red.

“Sydney Fowler is the ultimate hire for anyone who is lucky enough to land her,” Alvarez said of his former Campaign Manager. “She is that extremely hard-to-find mix of unquestionable ethics and drive with an indomitable will to succeed. Folks like her rarely come by anymore. If you want to figure out a path to be successful in politics at any level, my advice … be like Sydney.”

In the 2024 campaign cycle, Fowler served as the Member Liaison for the Florida House Campaigns team, led by House Speaker Daniel Perez. In that role, Fowler worked to coordinate with candidates and grassroots teams to maintain and expand the Republican supermajority.

In her new role at Oak Strategies, Fowler will work on advancing client interests at the state level through strategic counsel, advocating policy and navigating appropriation requests through the budget process.

Her addition to the firm is part of its commitment to strengthening its advocacy presence in Florida.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with Sydney again,” said Williamson, who is part of the Oak Strategies leadership team. “Her can-do attitude and work ethic were a key element to my success as a legislator. Sydney has demonstrated a profound knowledge of the Process, attention to detail, and knack for relationship building that will prove vital to Oak Strategies as we continue to grow and flourish.”

Oak Strategies was founded by former lawmakers Rob Bradley and Travis Cummings. It’s a full-service public affairs and advocacy firm providing strategic lobbying, policy and budget advisory services.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlabama-based CrowderGulf has collected enough Milton debris to fill the Empire State Building 9 times

nextJimmy Patronis pledges to join DOGE Caucus if elected to Congress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories