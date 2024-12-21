Mike Waltz urges Joe Biden to go to bat for Jackie Robinson

Former Rep. Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, has a message to outgoing President Joe Biden.

Don’t forget about Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Or one of the most historically significant baseball players of all time. And sign the bipartisan and bicameral Jackie Robinson Ballpark National Commemorative Site Act.

“Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach has been a landmark in the history of the Civil Rights movement and of Florida,” said Waltz, who carried the bill with Rep. Darren Soto, a Central Florida Democrat.

As Waltz notes, Robinson “changed professional baseball forever when he stepped out onto the field and broke the color barrier in the sport.”

“His courage that day not only redefined the game but also signaled a profound step forward in the fight for civil rights in America. This bill preserves and honors Jackie Robinson’s legacy, the pivotal role he played in Daytona Beach’s history, and the lasting impact he made on America as a whole,” Waltz added. “I’m deeply thankful for Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Raphael Warnock’s leadership on this bill in the Senate, and I call on President Biden to sign it into law.”

Robinson broke the color barrier in Daytona in 1946. The bill would make the stadium a National Commemorative Site and would also compel the Secretary of Interior to move toward making the stadium a National Historic Landmark.