December 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Waltz urges Joe Biden to go to bat for Jackie Robinson

A.G. GancarskiDecember 21, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump backs Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer

Headlines

Senate passes Social Security benefits boost for many public service retirees

Headlines

Florida requires teaching Black history. Some don’t trust schools to do it justice.

Jackie Robinson Daytona
'Sign it into law.'

Former Rep. Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, has a message to outgoing President Joe Biden.

Don’t forget about Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Or one of the most historically significant baseball players of all time. And sign the bipartisan and bicameral Jackie Robinson Ballpark National Commemorative Site Act.

“Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach has been a landmark in the history of the Civil Rights movement and of Florida,” said Waltz, who carried the bill with Rep. Darren Soto, a Central Florida Democrat.

As Waltz notes, Robinson “changed professional baseball forever when he stepped out onto the field and broke the color barrier in the sport.”

“His courage that day not only redefined the game but also signaled a profound step forward in the fight for civil rights in America. This bill preserves and honors Jackie Robinson’s legacy, the pivotal role he played in Daytona Beach’s history, and the lasting impact he made on America as a whole,” Waltz added. “I’m deeply thankful for Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Raphael Warnock’s leadership on this bill in the Senate, and I call on President Biden to sign it into law.”

Robinson broke the color barrier in Daytona in 1946.  The bill would make the stadium a National Commemorative Site and would also compel the Secretary of Interior to move toward making the stadium a National Historic Landmark.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump backs Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories