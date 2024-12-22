December 22, 2024
South Florida lawmaker proposes legislation to enhance water safety in the state
A Neptune Beach lifeguard closely watches beachgoers Saturday while flying a red flag warning of dangerous rip currents ahead of Hurricane Isiais. Image via Drew Dixon.

Drew DixonDecember 22, 2024

Proposed state legislation would improve regulations for water safety devices and water safety alert systems.

A Florida lawmaker has drafted three measures designed to improve water safety in the Sunshine State.

Florida Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a Boca Raton Republican holding the District 91 seat of the Florida House, has written three bills to counter act the state’s high drowning rate. Florida’s drowning rate is 54% higher than the national average, according to a news release issued by Gossett-Seidman’s office.

“Florida’s beautiful beaches and waterways attract millions of visitors and residents every year, but with that comes the responsibility to ensure their safety,” said Gossett-Seidman, a former lifeguard and swim instructor. “These bills expand life-saving tools, prevent drownings, and provide faster public alerts for water contamination, ensuring Florida remains a safe place to live and visit.”

All three bills will be introduced in the upcoming 2025 session of the Florida Legislature.

One of the proposed measures is the Save Our Swimmers (S.O.S.) bill which would implement regulations and proficiency verification for flotation devices used by children during water activities. In particular, that bill is addressing a high rate of autistic children who drown in Florida waters.

The Zero Drowning Bill, if approved by the Florida Legislature, would require buoy life flotation rings at public beach entrances in the state. Many of the stations could be sponsored by local businesses as some that are already in use in Brevard County where 25 rescues on the Space Coast in one week using life rings. Ot4her counties such as Indian River have also already employed the stations.

Gossett-Seidman also drew up a proposed Safe Waterways Act that has several components including a real-time public notification system for hazardous water conditions and a public website with an emergency alert system not only for rough conditions, but hazardous conditions caused by sewage spills or other bacterial impacts on state waterways.

Wyatt Werneth, founder of Drown Zero and a national water safety advocate, threw his support behind the proposed measures .

“Drown Zero buoy life rings have saved countless lives, with 25 rescues in just one week. The partnership between local businesses and state leadership makes this initiative a powerful force for change. Rep. Gossett-Seidman’s leadership ensures communities have the tools needed to respond to emergencies,” Werneth said.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories