Peggy Gossett-Seidman promises legislation to curb drownings, improve water safety

Florida consistently suffers from one of the highest rates of drowning of any state. Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman has drafted legislation aimed at making all of Florida’s waterways safer.

“Florida’s beautiful beaches and waterways attract millions of visitors and residents every year, but with that comes the responsibility to ensure their safety,” the Highland Beach Republican said. “These bills expand lifesaving tools, prevent drownings, and provide faster public alerts for water contamination, ensuring Florida remains a safe place to live and visit.”

Gossett-Seidman announced her “Zero-Drowning Bill,” which would require Coast Guard-approved life rings at public beach entries statewide with links to 911 service connected to each one.

That’s an attempt to address the high number of drownings reported each year. In 2023, the Department of Health recorded 465 unintentional drownings.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Florida’s per capita drowning rate for the year, 2.07 deaths for every 100,000 people, as the fourth-highest in the country, behind only Alaska, Montana and Louisiana. The rate of drowning in Florida is 54% higher than the national average.

Gossett-Seidman, who has previously worked as a swim instructor and lifeguard, noted the number could be higher if not for existing public safety measures. Drown Zero International reported 25 rescues in Brevard County in one week alone credited to use of life rings there.

The lawmaker also wants particular attention on saving children. Gossett-Seidman’s Office said a disproportionate number of deaths, more than 100, involved autistic children.

She has another bill in drafting, the Save Our Swimmers (SOS) bill, that would require either a swimming proficiency verification or the use of flotation devices by any children when participating in any water activities.

Gossett-Seidman also plans to file an updated version of a water safety bill vetoed this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The nixed legislation would have required the closing of beaches and public areas if water quality does not meet state standards.

As she prepares to revitalize the bill, Gossett-Seidman said she wants to shift oversight of water quality from the Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection, establish real-time alert systems for the public on sewage spills, bacterial outbreaks and other pollution events, and require a public website and emergency alert system be established to notify the public about closures.