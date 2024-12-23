December 23, 2024
Putnam County ranked fifth among most deadly counties for driving in the U.S.
Donna Deegan has a zero-tolerance attitude about traffic fatalities.

Drew Dixon

Car Accident on a Rainy City Street
3 Florida counties were ranked among the top 20 most dangerous for accident fatalities in the country.

Two Florida counties were ranked among the 10 most dangerous counties in the country in terms of fatal car crashes.

Florida’s Putnam County in Northeast Florida is the fifth-most dangerous county for drivers in the U.S., according to a new study published this week. Walton County, in the Florida Panhandle, was ranked 10th.

Sutliff & Stout, a personal injury and accident law firm in Houston, analyzed 50 counties with a population of 50,000 or more people and studied the total number of deaths caused by auto accidents between 2018 and 2021.

The report looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to researchers, Putnam County had 21.14 fatalities caused by car crashes for every 10,000 people, placing it fifth among the most dangerous counties to drive in America.

“With an estimated population of 73,327, there were a total of 155 car crash fatalities over four years in the state” in Putnam County, the study concluded.

Walton County saw 17.53 fatal car accidents for every 10,000 people. “With an estimated population of 75,306, there were a total of 132 deaths caused by car crashes in the county,” the study found.

Columbia County in North Florida was ranked 12th on the list, with 16.79 deaths for every 10,000 people and a total of 132 people killed over the four-year period.

No other Florida counties made the top 20. Highlands County, though, was ranked 36th-most dangerous county in the country with 13.53 fatalities for every 10,000 people, amounting to 137 total deaths on roadways in the four-year time span.

Every single county in the top 10 was from a Sun Belt state, with Arizona accounting for three counties in that range. North Carolina and South Carolina each had two counties appearing in the top 10.

Apache County, Arizona, topped the ranking with 23.48 fatalities for every 10,000 people. Orangeburg County, South Carolina, came in second. Robeson County, North Carolina came, in third, with Gila County, Arizona, in fourth.

Bristol County, Rhode Island, was the least dangerous county for drivers in the United States, with 0.59 fatal car accidents for every 10,000 residents, the study concluded.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

