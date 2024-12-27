Kennedy Space Center makes space tourism boom in Florida

Florida’s space industry seemed destined for a sad ending when NASA grounded the space shuttle mission in 2011 and Atlantis arrived home to Florida for retirement.

But that’s not what happened.

“It just seemed like everybody thought that the space race or the space program was over, and it’s nice seeing it bouncing back,” Therrin Protze, the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Visitor Complex’s Chief Operating Officer.

This year, an estimated 90 rocket launches blasted off at KSC. Next year should top 100 (although the next Artemis mission to eventually send humans back to the moon was delayed from 2025 to at least April 2026).

Private companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, are keeping KSC busy again and renewing the excitement for space.

On a recent day before Christmas, the KSC Visitor Complex was busy with international tourists wearing Disney World and Universal Studios shirts. The Mars Rover was decorated like a reindeer and the giant Saturn V Rocket was lit up underneath with red and green lights. It felt like Christmas … in space.

The future is bright, said Protze, who spoke with Florida Politics recently about the growth in Cape Canaveral.

“The human launch aspect is going to grow immensely in the next five to 10 years too, so we’ll be seeing a lot of people launching from here, not just on Artemis,” he said. “The high-level companies that are here that already have great public exposure has really helped space tourism. … We’re the real deal. We are a true active Space Port.”

Protze declined to give attendance figures for the KSC Visitor Complex but said it’s been rebounding since the pandemic hurt the tourism industry.

Protze expects the private space companies’ growing launches and several new attractions coming to the complex to continue the upward trend.

Coming in March will be The Gantry at LC-39 that is going to be accessible on the bus tour. The new attraction will dive deeper into the historic gantry used in launches, as well as the wildlife surrounding KSC. Visitors will get new 360-degree views of KSC and active launch pads, which will make it a good spot to view rocket launches in 2025.

Part of the attractions also include a simulation of feeling a rocket’s ignition. “A roar of sound, light and cooling mist create a visceral thrill,” KSC said in a press release.

The complex also plans to add more artifacts, including the suit that astronaut Jared Isaacman (who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead NASA) wore on Inspiration4.

The KSC Visitor Complex will return a special-ticketed after-hours Kennedy Under the Stars party Feb. 7 with music, drinks and real astronauts in the crowd.

Protze hinted at big plans coming to KSC Visitor Complex in the next five years, although he isn’t ready to divulge the projects yet.

“We’re still finalizing some details, but we think those announcements will start to filter out in the second quarter or later next year,” he said. “Hang tight.”