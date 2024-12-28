December 28, 2024
Donald Trump hails Hillary Cassel, urging ‘Disillusioned Democrats’ to switch parties
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski December 28, 2024

Donald Trump
Cassel had no opposition when she ran for re-election this year.

The latest convert to the Florida Republicans in the House did not escape the notice of the President-elect.

“Congratulations to Hillary Cassel for becoming the second State Representative from the Great State of Florida to switch her Party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, once more expanding the GOP Supermajority in the State House! I would further like to invite other Disillusioned Democrats to switch Parties, and join us on this noble quest to Save our Country and, Make America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE,” tweeted Donald Trump on Saturday.

Cassel of Boynton Beach left the Dems on Friday, further cementing the GOP supermajority in the House.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” said the House District 101 incumbent, who ran unopposed for re-election this year.

Cassel’s flip follows one earlier this month from Rep. Susan Valdés of Tampa.

___

Ryan Nicol contributed reporting.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Victoria A Olson

    December 28, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    Cassel lives in HOLLYWOOD not Boyton beach. Get your facts straight

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 28, 2024 at 4:23 pm

    Cassel is “increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel.”

    Not enough corpses in Gaza for her?

