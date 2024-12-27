Hillary Cassel becomes second House Democrat to swap parties ahead of 2025 Session

Rep. Hillary Cassel is leaving the Democratic Party and will join House Republicans for the upcoming term.

“Today, I am announcing my decision to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican,” Cassel wrote in a prepared statement.

“This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service. I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.”

Cassel earlier this month posted on X, informing voters of the makeup of the Legislature — which features Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers — adding, “Understanding the makeup of our State Legislature is key to navigating the upcoming session and addressing the needs of Floridians.”

That appeared to be foreshadowing for Cassel’s decision. But she also voiced concerns about the Democratic Party’s shift in recent years.

“As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not on their labels,” Cassel continued.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values.”

Cassel is the second Democrat to make the move, following Rep. Susan Valdés of Tampa.

“Our Speaker, Rep. Daniel Perez, has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities,” Valdés wrote earlier this month in explaining her own move. “That’s what I want to be a part of. I want to roll up my sleeves and work. I want to be a part of solving problems for West Tampa.”

Indeed, both shifts are major wins for Speaker Perez, who is continuing to grow the GOP majority even after the November election. Perez confirmed the move in a Friday statement to members obtained by Florida Politics.

“Today, Representative Hillary Cassel has left the Democratic Party and will be joining our House Republican Conference. She will be a valuable asset as we work together to improve the lives of all Floridians. I would encourage you to reach out to Rep. Cassel and welcome her to our team, which will now bring our Republican supermajority to a historic 87 members (73% of the House),” Perez wrote.

“I hope that you enjoy the rest of your holiday break and rest up. We have a lot of work to do together in 2025.”

Cassel closed her own remarks looking ahead to the upcoming term

“I know I won’t always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect. The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values,” Cassel said.

“I ran for office to make my community and this state better. I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger. I know the best way to accomplish this is to join Speaker Perez and the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives.”