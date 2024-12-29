FWC opens red grouper and lane snapper season Jan. 1, offers help to anglers

Anglers who favor catching red grouper or lane snapper in Florida waters will have their chance beginning Wednesday.

Those owning private recreational vessels will be able to cast lines beginning Jan. 1 in Gulf state or federal waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is advising Florida anglers to sign up for the state reef fish angler designation as soon as possible in order to be part of the harvest. The designation also needs renewed for anyone who has had it before the new season.

Not only do state officials want anglers to sign up for the designation for tracking catches, but it also allows those fishing for the red grouper and lane snapper to participate in a mail survey. The survey is designed to gather information and recreational data used to provide information on optimum recreational fishing spots in the Sunshine State.

“State reef fish anglers help improve recreational data for several reef fish species such as snapper, grouper, and hogfish. Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish like red snapper and gag and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water,” an FWC news release said.

The agency is also urging anglers to make sure they have all of their fishing license requirements secured before casting lines for the red grouper or lane snapper. Anglers can get their licenses by going to the website GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Florida officials are also pointing out that state anglers have more technology to assist them in finding their favorite fishing spots. They are promoting a mobile application that can help any angler in the state know what they can and what they cannot do on the waters as well as pointing out other tips to fishing in the state at the website fishrulesapp.com.

The app gives tips on “fishing made easy,” “all the fishing hotspots,” GPS coordinates with specific regulations for that area and a “quick fish ID” which provides illustrations and photos to help anglers identify their catches.