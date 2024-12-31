Randy Perkins, founder of disaster recovery company AshBritt, dies unexpectedly at 60

Randal Ray Perkins, known to many as “Randy,” passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 60. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, businessman and visionary leader, Perkins was a force to be reckoned with and leaves behind a legacy as a fierce competitor in business, a father proud of his four daughters and a man of boundless generosity.

Born on Oct. 6, 1964, in Miami, Perkins grew up with a strong work ethic and an unrelenting drive to succeed. He graduated from Miami Coral Park Senior High School and briefly attended the University of Miami, where he was a walk-on to the football team, before transferring to the University of Central Florida.

Perkins left college early to support his young family, taking jobs with Yellow Freight and Ryder and working in landscaping. His entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to create Grasshopper Landscaping, which later evolved into Sunbelt and, finally, turkey rapid-response disaster company AshBritt.

Following Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Grasshopper Landscaping became involved as a subcontractor, introducing Perkins and his wife and business partner, Saily, to the disaster response field and changing the trajectory of his life and the industry as a whole.

Over 32 years, the Perkins family grew AshBritt into the nation’s leading disaster recovery and emergency management company, setting the industry standard and achieving tremendous success. Never one to shy away from conflict, as most of his competitors knew well, Perkins is credited with shaping the industry through his innovative approaches, relentless drive and commitment to excellence.

Perkins was a leader in disaster recovery and a hands-on presence in the field. He led operations after major disasters, often living in impacted communities for months to oversee recovery — managing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers missions after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Georgia, Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey, and the Kentucky flood cleanup. His unwavering commitment to service extended across countless projects nationwide, leaving an enduring impact on communities in their times of greatest need.

Beyond his business achievements, Perkins’ true passion lay in supporting others. Through the AshBritt Foundation and his personal giving, he became a recognized philanthropist, dedicating his efforts to disaster-impacted communities, vocational and technical training, youth mentorship, child protection and mental health initiatives. His contributions included launching the Perkins Initiative for Disaster Response and Global Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and supporting organizations including Best Buddies, the Brett Boyer Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Mourning Family Foundation, the Overtown Youth Center, of which he was a legacy supporter and past Board Member, and the Lauren’s Kids Foundation, where he served as a Board member for more than 15 years.

Perkins’ generosity was deeply personal, exemplified by his nearly $1 million contribution to rebuild the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center after it was devastated by Category 5 storm Hurricane Michael. The renovated facility now stands as a beacon of hope and healing, bearing the name “The AshBritt Environmental & Lauren’s Kids Trauma Therapy House.”

A larger-than-life figure with an infectious sense of humor, Perkins attributed his success to hard work, a bit of luck, and the unwavering support of Saily and his four daughters. He was proud of his roots and passionate about creating similar opportunities in disaster response for small, minority-, veteran-, and women-owned businesses. His colleagues at AshBritt, many of whom worked alongside him for decades, were like family to him.

Perkins lived life to the fullest, enjoying mountain biking, scuba diving, fishing, football, and spirited debates. His sharp wit, generosity, and determination left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

In 2016, Perkins ran as the Democratic nominee for Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

He is survived by Saily and their four daughters, Ashley, Brittany, Sara and Sam; his sons-in-law, Jason and Gerardo; his grandchildren, Caitlynn, Ben, Levi and Lily; his parents, Dan and Liz; his four sisters; and countless friends and colleagues who will cherish his memory.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Perkins’ life at a viewing on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, 3600 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton 33431; and on Saturday, Jan. 4, with a 1 p.m. service at Calvary Chapel Boca at 1551 W Camino Real, Boca Raton 33486, preceded by a viewing at 12:15 p.m.

Randy Perkins’ legacy is one of resilience, competition, family and hard work. He leaves behind a world that is undeniably better because he was in it.

In remembrance of Perkins, those wishing to support his legacy can contribute to the AshBritt Foundation at 565 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach 33483, or by contacting [email protected].