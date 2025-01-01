Man arrested after he plotted to attack pro-Israel group in South Florida

A man was arrested after he traveled from Gainesville to South Florida with his weapons in a plot to attack a pro-Israel organization, according to newly filed court records.

Forrest Pemberton told authorities he changed his mind and decided not to carry out his plan.

“It would have been a one-way ticket in Plantation, I decided I wasn’t ready. I gave up,” Pemberton said, according to the federal complaint filed Dec. 30.

Court Watch, which was the first to report on the foiled attack, said his intended target was the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) office.

“We take these threats very seriously and we are working closely with law enforcement concerning this matter,” AIPAC said in a statement to Court Watch. “We will not be deterred by extremists in pursuing our mission to strengthen the relationship with America’s valued ally, Israel. We are deeply appreciative of the FBI’s work to stop this individual.”

The federal complaint did not identify AIPAC by name. AIPAC is an organization that lobbies for pro-Israel policies and aims to build a stronger relationship between Israel and the United States.

Pemberton’s father contacted law enforcement Dec. 23 after Pemberton left in the middle of the night with his guns, leaving behind a letter.

“The letter espoused anti-authority sentiments, station Pemberton wanted to ‘close the loop,’ ‘stoke the flames,’ and say ‘goodbye’ to his father,” according to the federal complaint signed by a FBI Special Agent.

Pemberton took his laptop with him but his desktop computer left behind clues.

His family could see Pemberton googled AIPAC’s address and searched for a ride sharing application. Pemberton also searched how to work at the organization.

Pemberton’s family also noticed Pemberton made ATM withdrawals Dec. 23 in Plantation, which were one mile from AIPAC’s office. They shared the ATM screenshots with law enforcement.

According to the complaint, Pemberton checked into a hotel Dec. 22 in Plantation, two miles from AIPAC’s office. He checked out Dec. 23 then drove to Tallahassee, according to telephone geo-location and ride-sharing app data.

The FBI began surveilling him and watched him get into a ride share on Christmas Day with his soft rifle case. They pulled the vehicle over and confiscated his AR-15 rifle, Galil rifle and Luger pistol as well as his ammunition.

In an interview, Pemberton said he chose his pro-Israel target because he was frustrated with the status quo and wanted to “see if I could make a change,” according to the federal complaint.

His guise had been to “volunteer” with the pro-Israel group, he said. He planned to scout out the location and then return with his weapons concealed.

Pemberton was asked about his intentions, if he would commit a mass shooting and then die by suicide.

“I hadn’t gotten that far yet. It entirely depended if I ended up getting caught or not. If caught, that was a way out,” he said, according to the federal complaint.

A detention hearing is scheduled Jan. 6 at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville. Pemberton was appointed a federal public defender who did not respond immediately for comment on New Year’s Day.