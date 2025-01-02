Anna Eskamani raises $200K after announcing Orlando Mayor bid

State Rep. Anna Eskamani says she has raised $200,000 since announcing less than three weeks ago that she is running for Orlando Mayor in 2027.

“I’m so grateful for the generosity, energy, and belief in what we can achieve together. With your continued support, we’ll make Orlando a city that works for everyone,” Eskamani said in a post on X.

The Orlando Democrat said her campaign donations came from 300 donors, 95% of whom are from the region.

“This isn’t just about numbers — it’s about the movement we’re building together. From small business owners and educators to students and retirees, Orlandoans are stepping up for a bold vision that prioritizes,” Eskamani added in her social media post.

Eskamani, who is term-limited in the Florida House, is aiming to replace Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who has said he is not seeking an eighth term. Dyer has led the city since 2003.

Eskamani has posted a list of endorsements from other Central Florida Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, state Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis and Johanna Lopez, State Attorney Monique Worrell, Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, Orange County Commissioner Kelly Semrad, Orange County School Board member Stephanie Vanos and former state Sen. Victor Torres.

Eskamani said her priorities include affordable housing, public transportation, small-business support, sustainability and clean water, and community safety.

“Running for Mayor of my hometown is the honor of a lifetime,” she said at a press conference last month when she filed to run for Mayor. “Orlando is where I grew up, went to school, and started my first job. It’s where my working-class immigrant parents saw an opportunity for their children and where I discovered my purpose after losing my mom to cancer at just 13 years old.”

Eskamani will continue to serve in the House since the election for Mayor isn’t until 2027.