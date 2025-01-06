Ex-Bal Harbour Mayor launches boutique government affairs firm with offices in Miami, D.C.

South Florida lawyer Gabriel Groisman, who served for six years as Mayor of Bal Harbour and worked for the past three years at LSN Partners, is starting a new venture with his name on the masthead.

It’s called Groisman LLC, and it’s launching with offices in Miami and Washington, D.C.

The boutique government affairs, consulting and lobbying firm won’t be for everyone. Groisman said he’s intentionally limiting his client roster to ensure that he provides “maximum attention and tailored solutions” to everyone he and his staff work for.

“My vision for Groisman LLC is to provide the highest level of service and advocacy, devoting my fullest attention to a small, exclusive group of clients,” he said.

“I am excited to embark on this journey and am particularly excited to work closely with the incoming Trump administration to advance meaningful policies and business objectives for my clients.”

Groisman brings ample experience to the job. He worked for more than 15 years in complex commercial litigation, including more than a decade at Coffey Burlington, where he was the youngest partner in the firm’s history. He also ran an eponymous law firm called Groisman Law PLLC and was a partner at Meland Budwick PA.

From 2014 to 2022, Groisman served in Bal Harbour government, first as a Council member and then as Mayor. According to his bio with LSN Partners, he wrote and passed the nation’s first anti-BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) ordinance in December 2015 and, two years later, was the first to codify a uniform definition of antisemitism.

In addition to his legal, lobbying and government work, Groisman is a Board of Directors member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and Chair of the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

In 2021, about a year before he left public office, he joined LSN Partners as a partner and helped to lead the firm’s technology startup and international practices.

He also hosts the political podcast, “Standpoint with Gabe Groisman.” Guests have included U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez, Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, actor John Voight and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

A Groisman LLC press note said the firm will maintain an affiliation with LSN Partners, “allowing both organizations to collaborate and pool their expertise to serve clients effectively, while operating independently.”

Accordingly, his LSN bio now lists him as an affiliated consultant.

The press note said Groisman will “continue to represent companies both from the United States and Israel.”

“The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including government relations, policy analysis, strategic communications and procurement support,” the press note said.

“Groisman will focus his practice work with the federal government, Republican state government executives, and of course in the local South Florida market. With a boutique structure and personalized approach, Groisman LLC is dedicated to helping businesses, organizations, and individuals navigate the intricacies of public policy with exceptional care and attention.”

Groisman holds a Juris Doctor from American University-Washington College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Michigan.

In 2018, he received the Pursuit of Justice Award from the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.