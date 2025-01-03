Rick Scott wants Senate committees to greenlight Cabinet nominees starting Jan. 6

A Florida Senator is urging his colleagues to get to work pushing through President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for the Cabinet.

“We’ve got to get these nominees done,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on “Hannity.”

“The first thing we’ve got to do is starting on Jan. 6, we’ve got to start going through committee by committee and get Pam Bondi out of the committee, get Pete Hegseth out of committee, to get every nominee done as quickly as possible.”

Scott there cited Trump’s picks for Attorney General and Secretary of Defense, respectively, suggesting the work must begin on Monday, which is the day the Presidential Election’s result is expected to be congressionally certified.

Scott, who was re-elected in November, urged full Senate confirmation on Inauguration Day.

“Then on Jan. 20, we’ve got to stay here and just be voting on these nominees. The Democrats clearly have said they’re going to try to obstruct, because they do not want Trump to have any success. So we’ve got to be willing to stay here week after week, work day after day to get these nominees done. If we need to do recess appointments, allow Trump to do recess appointments,” Scott added.

It’s not immediately clear why Scott mentioned Bondi and Hegseth specifically in this context.

Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida, was Trump’s backup plan after the nomination of former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz met resistance in the Senate. But she hasn’t faced the same headwinds that Gaetz, who was the target of a House Ethics probe, did.

Hegseth faced criticism for past indiscretions, meanwhile, but the nominee and the President-elect weathered the storm of controversy. That was bad news for Scott’s successor as Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who was briefly floated as a potential backup plan for the former Fox News host.