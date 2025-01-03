January 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott wants Senate committees to greenlight Cabinet nominees starting Jan. 6

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 3, 20253min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecials

Democrat Josh Weil touts CD 6 fundraising, says Randy Fine vulnerable due to ‘crude antics’

HeadlinesSpecials

Jeff Peacock to launch walking tour of CD 1 from Century

FederalHeadlines

Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to save his job as a new Congress convenes

Rick Scott Senate fox
'Get every nominee done as quickly as possible.'

A Florida Senator is urging his colleagues to get to work pushing through President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for the Cabinet.

“We’ve got to get these nominees done,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on “Hannity.”

“The first thing we’ve got to do is starting on Jan. 6, we’ve got to start going through committee by committee and get Pam Bondi out of the committee, get Pete Hegseth out of committee, to get every nominee done as quickly as possible.”

Scott there cited Trump’s picks for Attorney General and Secretary of Defense, respectively, suggesting the work must begin on Monday, which is the day the Presidential Election’s result is expected to be congressionally certified.

Scott, who was re-elected in November, urged full Senate confirmation on Inauguration Day.

“Then on Jan. 20, we’ve got to stay here and just be voting on these nominees. The Democrats clearly have said they’re going to try to obstruct, because they do not want Trump to have any success. So we’ve got to be willing to stay here week after week, work day after day to get these nominees done. If we need to do recess appointments, allow Trump to do recess appointments,” Scott added.

It’s not immediately clear why Scott mentioned Bondi and Hegseth specifically in this context.

Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida, was Trump’s backup plan after the nomination of former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz met resistance in the Senate. But she hasn’t faced the same headwinds that Gaetz, who was the target of a House Ethics probe, did.

Hegseth faced criticism for past indiscretions, meanwhile, but the nominee and the President-elect weathered the storm of controversy. That was bad news for Scott’s successor as Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who was briefly floated as a potential backup plan for the former Fox News host.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSpeaker Mike Johnson is trying to save his job as a new Congress convenes

nextJeff Peacock to launch walking tour of CD 1 from Century

2 comments

  • Sliva Dos

    January 3, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
    Take a Look…

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Workjoin7.Com

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    January 3, 2025 at 9:41 am

    Glad to hear Scott’s plan for Jan 6 is different than the last time a new president was to be certified.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories