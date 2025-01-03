Jeff Peacock to launch walking tour of CD 1 from Century

Century Republican Jeff Peacock will take his first step Friday on a walking tour of Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

One of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Republican Primary to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Peacock plans to step out from a Whataburger in Century at 9:15 a.m. and to visit every key part of the Panhandle district in the next 25 days. He plans to make it to Pam’s Country Kitchen in Jay by 11 a.m. Friday.

Along the way, Peacock will speak to voters and share his working-class background.

“I’m not a career politician looking for a promotion; I’m a teacher,” Peacock said. “I understand the challenges faced by everyday residents of our district and I want to be their voice in Washington.”

Peacock, who previously served as New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s outreach and strategic policy director, teaches math at Navarre High School and graduated from Century High School in 1988.

He said he will model his walking tour on that of the late Lawton Chiles, a former Democratic U.S. Senator and Governor. Chiles famously campaigned for the Senate on foot in 1970, walking from Pensacola to Dade County, traversing 1,033 miles and earning the nickname “Walkin’ Lawton.”

Peacock hopes that level of retail politics translates now to a Republican Primary in the year 2025.

“Whether you live in a small rural community, or one of our larger urban areas, I intend to be a congressman for all of the people of this district,” he said.

The GOP race on Jan. 28 will determine a strong front-runner heading into an April 1 Special General Election. Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, CD 1 is one of the most conservative districts in the state. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.