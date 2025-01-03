January 3, 2025
Democrat Josh Weil touts CD 6 fundraising, says Randy Fine vulnerable due to ‘crude antics’

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 3, 20255min0

Josh Weil image via campaign
Weil is fighting an uphill battle in the race.

A single father of two from Orlando is touting six-figure fundraising in his bid to flip the GOP-held seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

And he also believes that Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate is out of step with the east-central Florida area and is ripe for defeat.

Josh Weil issued a press release saying he raised “more than $137,000 in total campaign contributions received during the final 34 days of 2024,” adding that “more than 5,100 individual donors” have contributed.

Weil’s writeup asserts that “Democrats feel that this is a seat which is ripe for the taking,” and that the candidate’s prior political activity has seasoned him.

The release notes that “his likely opponent on the Republican side, State Senator Randy Fine, will have no shortage of money to spend in the general election, but Weil believes that his grassroots approach, along with his 13 years experience working in public schools, will appeal to voters who might find the crude antics of Sen. Fine a little too much for them.”

Weil didn’t specify what he meant by the phrase “crude antics,” but Fine has been a flamethrower while serving in the Legislature. Just this week, Fine referenced a “Muslim Problem” in reference to the deadly New Year’s attack in New Orleans. Earlier this year, Fine was held in contempt of court due to his actions during a civil hearing.

Yet Weil or any Democrat has a heavy lift ahead. Outgoing U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Fine and Weil are running to replace, won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year and did even better in 2022, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Fine, 50, was elected this year to represent Senate District 19. He previously served four full terms in the Florida House. Fine also won an endorsement from President-elect Trump.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always-under-siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said last year by way of endorsement.

The Senator enters this race after a very successful election cycle. Fine won the General Election in SD 19 with 60% of the vote after getting 73% in the Primary.

Primaries in the CD 6 race are set for Jan. 28, with a Special General Election scheduled for April 1, a day after Fine’s last day in the Senate.

On the Democratic side, Weil will face off with Ges Selmont of Elkton, who has run for Congress previously in a Jacksonville-centered seat.

In the GOP contest, Fine will battle Aaron Baker and Ehsan Joarder, two political newcomers.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

