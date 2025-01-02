January 2, 2025
Randy Fine points to ‘Muslim Problem’ in wake of New Year’s Day terror attacks

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 2, 20253min3

The Brevard County Republican issued a grim warning Thursday.

Incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas led a Florida Senator to lash out against adherents of the Islamic faith.

“The problem with referring to #MuslimTerror as ‘radical Islam’ is radical implies rarity. It is not. 37% of US (!) Muslims support Hamas according to Pew Research. And that is just those who admitted. The first step to solving the #MuslimProblem is to admit we have one,” posted Republican Sen. Randy Fine.

Fine cited data from an April 2024 poll in his post, which contextualized the shocking violence that brought in the new year.

As The Associated Press reports, U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was driving a vehicle that plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the first hours of 2025, killing 15 and injuring 30 as of the most recent tallies from the news service.

President Joe Biden noted Wednesday that the assailant was inspired by the Islamic State, a cross-national terror group that the United States has battled for much of the 21st century.

It is likely Jabbar was part of a larger conspiracy, given that explosive devices were found near the scene of his murderous rampage. Authorities and others will be on watch, especially given that the Sugar Bowl, which was slated to happen Wednesday, is now scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

A second incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas happened on New Year’s Day as well. At this writing, the driver’s name has not been released by authorities, and a connection between the events has not been ruled out by official sources.

Fine is now running for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Endorsed last year by President-elect Donald Trump, he is the seeming favorite in the race to replace incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in the GOP-dominated, east Central Florida district that includes the Daytona area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Red Storm

    January 2, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Yup. The religion of peace isn’t very peaceful. Ask the people in Western Europe. Many of them have had enough as well.

    Reply

  • George

    January 2, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Randy Fine is a bigot.

    Reply

