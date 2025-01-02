Pornhub shuts down Florida access, urges users to call their lawmakers

Florida users visiting Pornhub, the world’s most popular pornography website, are now greeted with a political call to action.

A grainy video auto-plays of porn actress Cherie DeVille, this one totally safe for work. She reads a general message explaining that no material on the website will be available to users in the state because of new age verification requirements going into place.

“As you may know, your elected officials have required us to verify your age before granting you access to our website,” DeVille says directly to camera. “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.”

The video appears to broadly address Pornhub’s opposition to age verification requirements in several states. As of Jan. 1, the website added Florida to a list of now 17 states where all users will be blocked from the site.

Of note, that’s a decision by the publisher. Florida’s new age verification requirements, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, requires publishers of pornography and other material determined as “harmful to minors” to implement a third-party verification process before allowing users access to content.

Pornhub has elected to stop traffic from Florida users rather than comply. The video message from DeVille and an accompanying written message specifically about Florida suggest the state won’t enforce this restriction on other pornography publishers anyway.

“Mandating age verification without proper enforcement gives platforms the opportunity to choose whether or not to comply,” DeVille states. “As we’ve seen in other states, this just drives traffic to sites with far fewer safety measures in place, very few sites are able to compare to the robust trust and safety measures we currently have in place in order to protect children and user privacy.”

According to Semrush, Pornhub as of October was the seventh-most visited website in the world. The website has about 5.25 billion monthly visits, less than Instagram or Reddit but more than Bing, ChatGPT or X.

It’s unclear if adding Florida and two other states to a no-access list will cause any pain to the publisher. Florida does have the largest population of any state currently banned by Pornhub.

The message on the website maintains that the website’s parent company, Aylo, supports age verification but does not believe the burden should fall on publishers’ shoulders.

The message urges Florida users who are anxious to access pornography freely to call their state lawmakers with a preferred solution: putting age verification requirements at the front end when individuals use computers and mobile devices to access the internet.

“We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification,” reads a written message greeting Floridians trying to access porn.

“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Florida.”

Pornhub first announced weeks ago it would implement a ban when the new age verifications went into effect this month.

Rep. Chase Tramont, a Port Orange Republican who sponsored the age verification law, has stood by the state’s approach.

“It’s simple: age verification at the site specifically verifies the user itself regardless of which device is being used,” Tramont said last week. “Call this for what it is. This is about passing the buck and the responsibility to anyone but themselves. Age verification methods are implemented everyday with a person’s privacy still protected.“