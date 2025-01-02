Joel Rudman files bill on animal cruelty before leaving seat to run for Congress

Former state Rep. Joel Rudman has officially vacated his House seat, but before leaving he still filed the seven bills allowed for lawmakers each Session.

The Navarre Republican resigned his House seat in order to run for Congress, as required by law. While Rudman has said he does not agree with the requirement to quit to seek higher office, he said in a departing message he feels proud of his accomplishments since his 2022 election.

“As I leave the Florida House for the chance to represent my people in Congress, I am well aware that this may be my last day in public service,” Rudman said.

“I think about George Washington, who chose to walk away from government instead of turning the presidency into a lifetime job. Indeed, the father of our country taught us that all government titles are temporary, and to the citizenry we should all return. Washington taught us the person is not as important as the movement; the messenger should never outweigh the message itself.”

Rudman is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 GOP Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Rudman is the only state lawmaker to run for the job and leave his seat open during the 2025 Legislative Session. Still, he filed bills he hopes colleagues will take over. Several were on hot-button topics like immigration and gun rights.

His final bill (HB 79) was more personal, he said. The legislation calls for increased penalties for animal cruelty committed during states of emergency prompted by natural disasters. He filed that after the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office lobbied for tougher punishments based on incidents during Hurricane Milton.

Prosecutors there brought felony charges against one man who tied his dog to a post outside before evacuating from the storm. A Florida Highway Patrol officer retrieved the animal after floodwaters had risen to neck level, according to ABC 7. The animal was taken by authorities and renamed “Trooper.” Rudman said he filed his bill in honor of the animal.

“We love our four-legged family members in Florida. My two border collies Molly and Gracie approved this bill,” he said. “If you commit heinous acts to one of God’s creatures during an emergency, you will go to jail.”

But he won’t carry the bill to committee stops or the floor. The legislation has no co-sponsors right now, but Rudman said he hopes colleagues will take the bills he filed through the process this year.

Regardless, Rudman said he remains honored to have served in the Legislature.

“And if this were to be my final hour of service to my country, what a service it has been,” he said in his departing statement. “From Pensacola to Key West, people know me as ‘the Freedom Doctor’ for my groundbreaking medical conscience legislation. In every corner of the state, lives are impacted by the Cassie Carli Law. If this were my last hour of service to Florida, I can definitely think of no finer legacy.”

Rudman also voiced optimism that his region will continue to be well-served by the Legislature in his absence.

“Now is the time for the Florida House to be refreshed with new blood, possibly by someone who might have been inspired by my story,” he said. “To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high. As for me, I leave the Florida House exactly as I entered it — unbroken and unbowed, with my soul intact. May God continue to grant me His mercy, and may God bless the Great State of Florida.”

No Special Election has yet been called to fill Rudman’s seat representing House District 3.