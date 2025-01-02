What we know about a vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 15

Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 other revelers. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.
The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and said it does not believe the driver acted alone.
Wednesday’s attack unfolded on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties. Large crowds also gathered in the city ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl that had been scheduled for later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome. The game was postponed until Thursday afternoon following the attack.
Police said the driver steered around a police blockade and raced through a crowd along Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday as revelers gathered to celebrate the new year. At least 15 people were killed and about 30 injured. Two police officers wounded in a shootout with the suspect were in stable condition.
Authorities also found potential explosive devices in the French Quarter, the FBI said. Surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.
The FBI said the driver was 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas.
A flag representing the Islamic State group was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch, the FBI said. The bureau is trying to determine if Jabbar was associated with any terrorist organizations.
Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said during a news conference that the agency does not believe Jabbar acted alone.
Jabbar enlisted in the Army in March 2007, working in both human resources and information technology. He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010, then transferred into the U.S. Army Reserve in 2015, the service said in a statement. Jabbar served until July 2020, leaving the military with the rank of staff sergeant.
Court records show Jabbar faced a deteriorating financial situation in 2022 while separating from his then-wife. Jabbar said he was $27,000 behind on house payments, accumulated $16,000 in credit card debt and wanted to quickly finalize the divorce.
“I have exhausted all means of bringing the loan current other than a loan modification, leaving us no alternative but to sell the house or allow it to go into foreclosure,” he wrote in a January 2022 email to his now-ex-wife’s attorney.
At the time, court documents show he made about $10,000 a month doing business development and other work for the consulting firm Deloitte. In a statement, Deloitte said Jabbar had “served in a staff-level role” since being hired in 2021 and that the company was doing all it could to assist authorities.
Guns and pipe bombs were found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the State Police bulletin. The devices were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation with a remote control that also was found in the vehicle, the bulletin said.
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
January 2, 2025 at 6:50 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
What we have here in these attacks is the current (Harris/Biden) giving Our Great Nation their version of their angry goodbye kisses.
We can all Relax our Sphincters once Don “The Donald” and his Great Administration take office.
Lets all focus our thoughts on why all Americans, Red and Yellow, Black or White, and Brown, need to stop supporting Dook 4 Brains Leftist Democrats with our votes ever again.
Stay Strong, Stay Conservative, Stay Republican,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
*queue Ultra Loud Sage Patriot Music to Further Whizz-Off any and all Dook 4 Brains Leftys who read Earl’s above Golden Nuggetts of Sage Wisdom.*
epa
Deplorable Pinellas
January 2, 2025 at 7:12 am
Ban assault vehicles! Only police should own vehicles. There’s no reason a civilian should own an assault vehicle. We demand background checks
T. Rucker
January 2, 2025 at 7:20 am
It’s time for common sense truck control!
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
January 2, 2025 at 7:22 am
Excellent idea Deplorable,
We shall ban all Dooks & bearded Muzzies from owning, renting, and driving cars.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN