Trouble ahead for Mike Johnson?

Speaker Mike Johnson has the difficult task of leading a Republican majority that will be even slimmer than it was in the last Congress — potentially down to a single vote, once a handful of members join Donald Trump’s administration.

Last year, the thin majority, as well as near-constant defiance from his right flank, forced Johnson to rely on Democratic support to pass practically any significant legislation.

Johnson tried to turn the page in his first speech after winning the speaker’s gavel, arguing that Republicans are now empowered by a “groundswell of Americans” who want an end to the status quo in Washington.

“Speaker Johnson contends that in a environment where we have the White House and the Republican Senate, that he’s going to be able to go get the job done,” said Rep. Chip Roy, who has been outspoken in his criticism of Johnson. “So we’ll give him a chance to see. But we need to deliver. There’s no room for any excuses now.”

Making matters more difficult, even if Johnson manages to unite his conference in the House, most legislation will still need at least some Democratic support in the Senate, where the chamber’s filibuster rules prevent most bills from advancing unless they have support from at least 60 senators. Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Republican leadership did ease one threat to Johnson by making it more difficult to oust the speaker through a so-called motion to vacate. Any motion will now need at least nine members from the majority party rather than being triggered by a single lawmaker. Democrats protested that Republicans are shielding the speaker from bipartisan accountability.

Still, within minutes of Johnson gaining the support he needed to take the speakership, the House Freedom Caucus released a letter signed by 11 members demanding that Johnson deliver ambitious policy goals, including enacting permanent border security changes, making aggressive federal spending cuts and banning members of Congress from stock trading.

At the same time, conservatives are also agitating for guarantees to reduce the federal deficit as well as move power from the speaker’s office by allowing rank-and-file members greater control over what’s included in legislation. While such promises could prove hard to keep, Johnson committed to working closely with Freedom Caucus members in crafting legislation.

“Speakers typically don’t last very long,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, a caucus member. “I would say this about Speaker Johnson: As long as this is a member-driven process, I think his speakership will be successful. If it’s not, that’s going to be tough.”

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.