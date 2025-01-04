DCF takes stock of 2024 successes, credits Gov. and First Lady DeSantis

Last year was a very good year for children and families in the Sunshine State, one in which the government “continues to foster breakthrough strategies, strengthen resiliency and recovery resources, and champion innovative initiatives to support strong families across Florida.”

That’s the take of Shevaun Harris, who runs the Department of Children and Families under the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, implementing policy priorities that have a direct, meaningful impact on the most vulnerable populations in the state.

“2024 was another monumental year for our Department and the families we serve. The Department prioritized key initiatives that delivered vital services which helped individuals and families foster resiliency and achieve economic self-sufficiency” said Secretary Harris. “The Department is thankful for the Governor and First Lady’s leadership, and we look forward to carrying their vision into the new year to keep the individuals and families of Florida thriving.”

Harris spotlights Hope Florida, a key initiative of First Lady Casey DeSantis, as a way to get people off of the dole. The DCF release notes that nearly 30,000 participants “who were on government assistance have reduced or eliminated their reliance on government food or cash assistance resulting in a savings of over $78 million annually.”

Additionally, foster care continues to show encouraging metrics, with the need for it at a “20 year low,” and down roughly a third since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office six years ago. Meanwhile, adoptions are up roughly 10% since FY 2022-3.

In another encouraging sign, Adult Protective Services is stopping domestic abuse from recurring. Its nearly 40,000 investigations into abuse stopped recurrences in 99% of cases.

Meanwhile, community care is reaping benefits for vulnerable and disabled results, allowing 99% to remain at home and outside of institutions to get skilled, specialized care.

DCF also says it’s solving the problems faced by unhoused Floridians.

Though homelessness is up 18% year over year nationally, DCF asserts it is down by 36% in Florida, with a rate 22% below the national average.