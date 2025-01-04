January 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Switch to GOP gives Hillary Cassel leadership position on insurance panel
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-09Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, during the House Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonJanuary 4, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

DCF takes stock of 2024 successes, credits Gov. and First Lady DeSantis

FederalHeadlines

J6 reminders fade in Capitol as Donald Trump heads back to presidency

FederalHeadlines

Greg Steube tries again to protect women’s sports

FLAPOL010523CH081
She says her focus is on ensuring consumers have access to the courts.

Days after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party, state House Republican leadership elevated Rep. Hillary Cassel to the post of vice-chair of the House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee.

The decision by House Speaker Danny Perez this week arguably now makes Cassel one of the most powerful voices on insurance and tort-related issues in the Legislature for the 2025 Session.

In an interview with the Florida Phoenix Friday, Cassel, a South Florida trial attorney, said she intends to focus on property insurance and revisiting the sweeping changes that the Legislature made in 2022 and 2023 — which, she said, have failed to lower insurance costs for homeowners or bring needed stability to the state’s brittle homeowners’ insurance market.

Cassel’s comments mirrored recent remarks by Perez, who said more work needs to be done on homeowners’ insurance to bring consumers relief.

“The reality is, consumers of Florida do not want their insurance bills written by insurance lobbyists and, by [my] switching parties, the Republican Party now has a voice that has always been consumer-focused while recognizing that we need a robust, available, and reliable insurance market,” Cassel said.

“I think the focus has to be on finding ways to ensure consumers have access to the courts, which, quite frankly, they don’t have right now, to hold those insurance companies accountable but finding what the right balance is. And now I have the ability to be at the table to have those conversations to figure out what the balance is,” Cassel added.

While there’s enthusiasm in the House for action, any changes would need to be embraced by the Senate and perhaps more importantly Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We’re going to have to get the Governor on board,” she acknowledged. “If you want to connect with people, you’ve got to deliver for the people.”

___

Republished with permission of the Florida Phoenix

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDCF takes stock of 2024 successes, credits Gov. and First Lady DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories