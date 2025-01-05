January 5, 2025
Sarasota ranked best city for military veterans, according to new study
Veterans Day is a cause for unity.

Drew Dixon

American Soldiers and US Flag. US Army
Sarasota was ranked first for best general city for veterans after service and best city for veterans to retire, according to Navy Federal.

Sarasota is one of the best cities for former military veterans to reside in  across the country, according to a new study.

Navy Federal Credit Union looked into the best cities for veterans after they complete their service and found Sarasota is not only the top town for veterans to live in after military service, but the study also ranked Sarasota the best city for retired military veterans.

Navy Federal partnered with Sperling’s BestPlaces to evaluate 400 cities across the country that helped service members adjust to civilian life.

“We considered many factors, such as Veterans’ average income, proximity to Veteran’s Administration hospitals and military bases, and arts and recreation. Then, we coupled this with a suite of quality-of-life measures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” the Navy Federal study said.

In the best overall cities after service category in the study, Sarasota topped the list in first place. But Sarasota wasn’t the only Florida town in the top 10. Sebastian on Florida’s Treasure Coast was ranked seventh on the best places for veterans after service.

Florida was the only state with two cities on the rankings of best overall cities recommended for veterans after service. Most of those cities were from eastern states such as Norwich, Connecticut and Derry, New Hampshire which came in second and third respectively.

There were some midwestern cities such as Omaha, Nebraska which came in fourth. But there were no cities in western American states that made the top 10.

Meanwhile, Sarasota was ranked tops in the nation in the category of best cities for retired veterans.

“We looked at cities ideal for retirement and military families looking for a permanent home — compiling a brand-new set of locations that breaks down family compatibility, the cost of living, low crime rates and more,” researchers said.

Derry was ranked second but another Florida city was highly ranked for veterans retirement, too. Tampa came in third on that list.

No Florida cities were ranked among the tops in categories including best cities for veterans to buy a house or best cities for veterans to start a business.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories