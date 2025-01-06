Personnel note: Jennifer Peterson joins TSG Advisors-Education

TSG Advisors’ Education practice is growing with the addition of Dr. Jennifer Peterson, who brings extensive expertise in resource development and workforce education.

Peterson’s career has been defined by her ability to secure and manage critical funding, most notably during her tenure as Associate Vice President of Resource Development at Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ).

Her strategic leadership at FSCJ garnered over $80 million in external funding, fueling initiatives in STEM education, workforce development, and postsecondary access. Among her many accomplishments is securing a $3 million allocation for the Nassau County Education Institute, an initiative designed to address workforce shortages in Florida’s vital logistics and trucking sectors.

“Dr. Jennifer Peterson has been the heart and soul of our grants department. Through her leadership, she has been instrumental in securing over $80 million in external grants while leading Resource Development efforts at Florida State College at Jacksonville,” said Dr. John Avendano, President at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

“A highly skilled and visionary leader, Jennifer excels in inspiring teams, developing innovative programs, and securing transformative funding through grants. Her expertise and leadership will make her an invaluable asset to TSG Advisors – Education, and I have no doubt their clients will deeply appreciate her strategic insights and dedication.”

A certified Grant Professional (GPC), Patterson is highly regarded for her expertise in navigating complex funding landscapes and crafting sustainable, impactful programs. Her proven ability to expand opportunities for underserved populations perfectly complements TSG Advisors-Education’s commitment to advancing education and workforce development.

“I’m thrilled to join TSG Advisors-Education and collaborate with such an accomplished team,” said Patterson. “The firm’s commitment to transforming education and workforce development aligns perfectly with my own passion for expanding opportunities and creating real, lasting change. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help organizations navigate the evolving landscape of funding and grant strategy.”

Patterson’s commitment to making a difference extends far beyond her professional achievements. A Jacksonville native and graduate of Leadership Jacksonville’s Class of 2022, she actively supports initiatives that strengthen local communities. Jennifer also serves on the steering committee for EARN UP, fostering career pathways and postsecondary retention, and as Vice President of the Board for Family Promise Jacksonville, an organization assisting families experiencing homelessness.

“Jennifer stands out as one of the most diligent, collaborative, and results-oriented professionals I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Dr. Anna Lebesch, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Talent, and Marketing at JAXUSA. “Her forward-thinking leadership has been crucial in developing successful grant programs that strengthen the regional workforce pipeline in advanced manufacturing, transportation, fintech, and other high-growth sectors. She consistently delivers impactful outcomes that drive economic development and create long-term value.”

At TSG Advisors-Education, Patterson’s appointment reinforces the firm’s dedication to creating innovative, impactful solutions in education.

“Jennifer’s expertise in securing funding and advancing workforce development programs will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Sheela VanHoose, Managing Principal of TSG Advisors-Education. “Her network and strategic insights will play a crucial role in shaping the future of education and talent development, both in Florida and beyond.”

A Jacksonville native, Patterson holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from Florida State University, where her research focused on the use of grant funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her academic and practical expertise make her uniquely positioned to help clients navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving landscape of education and workforce development.