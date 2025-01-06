Personnel note: Nick Lowe joins Shumaker Advisors as VP

Nick Lowe has joined the Shumaker Advisors team as Vice President.

A highly detail-oriented and strategic professional, Lowe to the government affairs firm experience in program development, project management, and innovative problem-solving across diverse industries.

Lowe’s proven leadership spans both the state and national levels, including roles with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Mercury Public Affairs, where he successfully navigated complex challenges to deliver measurable results.

In his new role, Lowe will focus on providing strategic guidance to clients, fostering public-private partnerships, and leading legislative advocacy efforts to help clients achieve their business and policy objectives.

“As we navigate a rapidly changing political and business landscape, having experienced professionals like Nick on our team is crucial,” said Ron Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Nick’s strategic expertise and proven ability to deliver results will be invaluable to our clients as they face new challenges and pursue ambitious goals.”

Lowe is known for cultivating and maintaining meaningful relationships and partnerships that drive revenue and growth. His extensive network and talent for building bridges will help expand Shumaker Advisors’ reach and influence, further solidifying the firm’s reputation for delivering unmatched value to clients.

“I am excited to join Shumaker Advisors and contribute to the team’s commitment to advancing impactful public policy and business development initiatives,” Lowe said. “I look forward to helping clients navigate challenges, identify opportunities, and achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.”

As Vice President, Lowe will play a key role in enhancing Shumaker Advisors’ ability to deliver innovative solutions while continuing to strengthen the firm’s presence across Florida and beyond.

“Nick’s exceptional ability to connect people, ideas, and opportunities makes him a tremendous asset to Shumaker Advisors and our clients,” said Alan Suskey, Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice. “His experience and strategic mindset align seamlessly with our mission to provide impactful solutions and advocacy.”

Shumaker Advisors is one of the fastest-growing public affairs firms in the nation, with offices now in Washington, Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker Law Firm.