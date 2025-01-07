Markenzy Lapointe to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the only Haitian-born lawyer to ever serve as U.S. Attorney is stepping down from his post leading the Southern District of Florida.

Markenzy Lapointe says he will resign effective Jan. 17. President Joe Biden nominated him to serve in the role, which Lapointe started two years ago.

“For the past two years, I have served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida,” Lapointe said in a prepared statement announcing his departure, spotlighted by Daniel Cohen of WSVN.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as United States Attorney. I have strived to meet the responsibilities of this position with vigor, determination, commitment, thoughtfulness, and humility.”

Lapointe’s decision, announced Monday evening, isn’t surprising. U.S. Attorneys often resign ahead of changes in presidential administrations.

Nevertheless, Lapointe’s decision is notable given his history-making status, which he reflected on in his resignation letter.

“Those familiar with my personal history may recall that I am a native of Haiti, a country whose government struggles to perform basic functions, and where the rule of law has yet to build reliable traction,” Lapointe said.

“When I immigrated to this country in my teens, I lived in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, then an urban area with high crime and associated problems. Given where I started, it has been uniquely meaningful to hold a role so central to the Department of Justice’s mission of supporting our collective well-being through the exercise of the rule of law.”

He also acknowledged colleagues he has worked with for the past two years.

“Also meaningful has been working alongside the talented lawyers and professional staff of the United States Attorney’s Office, as well as with the agents and employees of our partner federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies,” Lapointe recalled.

“These honorable public servants meet the challenges of safeguarding our homeland, local communities, and government institutions selflessly and without fanfare, at times at significant personal costs. I have never stopped being inspired by them and always will cherish my time as part of this deeply noble undertaking. To them, I extend my utmost gratitude and admiration.”

Lapointe closed his remarks by thanking Biden, along with U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, all of whom supported his nomination.

“To all of them, thank you for trusting me to fulfill the duties of United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.”