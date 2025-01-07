January 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Star-studded cast’ converges to celebrate Suzy Lopez swearing-in

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 7, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Markenzy Lapointe to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

FloridaCommerce offers up $167M for extended small-business incentive program

HeadlinesSW Florida

James Buchanan first to file to succeed Joe Gruters in SD 22

Lopez swearing in via EOG DeSantis X
Gov. DeSantis said Lopez and fellow Hillsborough natives Moody and Bondi constituted a 'murderers' row' of prosecutors.

Some of the most prominent Florida Republicans visited Tampa as 13th Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez was officially sworn into office.

The Republican won her race against former State Attorney Andrew Warren with nearly 53% of the vote in November. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Moody’s predecessor, U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, were on hand to see Lopez take the reins after her first win at the ballot box.

DeSantis suspended Warren in 2022 for “neglect of duty” over not pursuing abortion prosecutions. DeSantis then appointed Lopez to fill the rest of Warren’s term. On Tuesday, the Governor and what he called a “star-studded cast” celebrated the first woman to be elected State Attorney in Hillsborough County.

DeSantis, who referenced Tampa-area baseball history in the early part of his remarks, likened Moody, Bondi, and Lopez to the 1927 New York Yankees. He noted all three prosecutors were women from Hillsborough, a “murderers’ row of prosecutors that would make Babe Ruth blush.”

The Governor noted Lopez was asked to “right the ship” and “kept her eye on the ball” despite “political undercurrents.”

“The results have spoken for themselves,” DeSantis said.

He noted that there is no room for “prosecutors who come in with a political agenda,” and that “the inmates are no longer running the asylum” in Hillsborough.

DeSantis also lauded her campaign, which his team “helped” on, noting Lopez “got more votes in this county than anybody else” on the 2024 ballot.

After being sworn in by Moody and Bondi, an emotional Lopez, who was “born and raised” in Hillsborough, addressed the audience, noting that her “gratitude” for those in attendance and “everyone in Hillsborough County” who supported her was “overwhelming.”

“I know that I did not get here alone,” Lopez said, promising to “pursue public safety together.”

“We bring justice for victims and we support victims and their families,” Lopez said. “We work every day for public safety and to bring justice to families.”

The newly elected State Attorney wasn’t finished, vowing to make her home county “safer with Suzy.”

“We’ve righted the ship,” Lopez added. “We’ve brought it back to basics.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarkenzy Lapointe to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories