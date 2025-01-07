CES 2025: Entropy envisions better urban mobility with Azoth, AI that predicts the transportation future

Entropy, a mobility analytics company, is showcasing its new Azoth program, an artificial intelligence platform aimed at redefining urban mobility through predictive AI, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas this week.

The model is expected to forecast vehicle and parking space availability within five minutes with 98% accuracy; reduce fleet management uncertainty by 73%; increase by 92% operational performance through accurate transportation demand predictions; and lower CO2 emissions by reducing unnecessary trips — all by predicting user demand and needs for every transit and transportation station and network.

Using the “Infinite Transformer,” Azoth analyzes real-time data, including vehicle geolocation, weather, trip history and local events, to forecast passenger movements up to 24 hours in advance. The result is fewer wasted trips and empty or overcrowded stations. It’s expected to make more efficient everything from bike stations to parking spaces.

Currently, Entropy estimates that about 20% of shared bike stations are empty when needed, while others have an overabundance of bikes available. Azoth can deliver precise forecasting a day in advance to ensure bikes are where they are most needed, reducing instances of users being greeted by an empty station and spreading assets to where they are most in demand.

The predictive model learns from past patterns and uses available data on weather and local events, as well as billions of other data points, to predict demand based on the anticipated environment.

Additionally, the predictive modeling can hypothesize exactly when and where a parking spot will be available, reducing parking headaches for drivers and traffic in urban corridors as fewer cars circle looking for a spot. The model can also predict when a vehicle will be available through various services.

The predictive capabilities provide 98% accuracy on forecasts within the next five minutes, according to Entropy. The model is expected to help drivers and other transit and transportation users to manage time more efficiently through reliable trip information.

For fleet management, Azoth offers unprecedented precision as it relates to demand expectation, providing operators precise data on how many users will be at a station, when they’ll be there and where to allocate resources to meet demand. It’s predictive modeling for operators sits at 73%, largely eliminating guesswork and ensuring optimal resource allocation. The result, the company says, is fewer unnecessary trips, improved vehicle availability and reduced operational costs by making fleets more efficient.

Collectively, Entropy touts Azoth’s ability to lower carbon footprints for both transportation operators and cities through more efficient travel.

Entropy is spotlighting its new Azoth platform at CES 2025 beginning Tuesday. The exhibit is located at the Venetian Expo in Hall G. CES 2025, powered by the Consumer Technology Association, runs through Friday.

Entropy is a mobility solutions company that uses AI to provide decision support services for the design, adaptation and regulation of mobility services using data from GPS, sensors, cartography, population knowledge, satellite imagery and meteorology. The company was the 2023 winner of the AI for Urban Mobility Challenge in Paris.