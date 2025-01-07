New maps? Donald Trump floats ‘Gulf of America,’ military action on Panama Canal and Greenland

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald Trump opened the door to a new name for a body of water touching Florida’s west coast, and new missions for America’s military.

Early in the press conference, Trump floated renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

“It has a beautiful ring. It covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And, it’s appropriate,” Trump said.

Trump was also asked if he can “assure the world” that he wouldn’t use “military or economic coercion” to take control of the Panama Canal or Greenland.

“No, I can’t assure you on either of those two,” Trump said. “We need them for economic security.”

A Florida supporter, Kevin Marino Cabrera, is slated to be Trump’s Ambassador to Panama. The Miami-Dade County Commissioner will deal with an early power struggle.

Trump has said the United States has been “ripped off” regarding the Panama Canal, with “ridiculous, highly unfair” fees imposed by the government.

“We gave it away for one dollar,” Trump said.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has said Panama will maintain control over the canal, which was ceded by former President Jimmy Carter.

“Every square meter of the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to do so,” Mulino said last month.

Turning to Greenland, Trump said the territory is an important one on the international stage.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any right to it. They should give it up because we need it for national security. You don’t even need binoculars. You look outside and you have (Chinese) ships all over the place, Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen,” Trump said, going on to add that Greenland residents would “probably vote for independence or to come into the United States.”