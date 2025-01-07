January 7, 2025
New maps? Donald Trump floats ‘Gulf of America,’ military action on Panama Canal and Greenland

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 7, 20254min5

Trump
Foreign policy takes shape with some bold proposals.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald Trump opened the door to a new name for a body of water touching Florida’s west coast, and new missions for America’s military.

Early in the press conference, Trump floated renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

“It has a beautiful ring. It covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And, it’s appropriate,” Trump said.

Trump was also asked if he can “assure the world” that he wouldn’t use “military or economic coercion” to take control of the Panama Canal or Greenland.

“No, I can’t assure you on either of those two,” Trump said. “We need them for economic security.”

A Florida supporter, Kevin Marino Cabrera, is slated to be Trump’s Ambassador to Panama. The Miami-Dade County Commissioner will deal with an early power struggle.

Trump has said the United States has been “ripped off” regarding the Panama Canal, with “ridiculous, highly unfair” fees imposed by the government.

“We gave it away for one dollar,” Trump said.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has said Panama will maintain control over the canal, which was ceded by former President Jimmy Carter.

“Every square meter of the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to do so,” Mulino said last month.

Turning to Greenland, Trump said the territory is an important one on the international stage.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any right to it. They should give it up because we need it for national security. You don’t even need binoculars. You look outside and you have (Chinese) ships all over the place, Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen,” Trump said, going on to add that Greenland residents would “probably vote for independence or to come into the United States.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Idk

    January 7, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    In business i balance..it’s named the shift of mind. To shared visions to mastery

    Reply

    • Idk

      January 7, 2025 at 1:03 pm

      He even will use the power of leverage

      Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        January 7, 2025 at 1:32 pm

        But, can he keep his body odor in check?

        Reply

  • Robert Zimmerman

    January 7, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    As the singer sang, “The times they are a-changin’.”

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      January 7, 2025 at 1:31 pm

      Changing for the worse if you are a middling sort — but improving for the wealthy. The aspiring wealthy must continue to faithfully buy a lottery ticket every paycheck.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories