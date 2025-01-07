January 7, 2025
Monique Worrell is sworn in as Democrats fear Gov. DeSantis will meddle again
(Gabrielle Russon)

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 7, 2025

Monique Worrell is sworn in Jan 7.
'To the Assistant State Attorneys and staff, I will do everything in my power to bring stability back to this office.'

Locked arm-in-arm with her family and dozens of supporters following, a defiant Monique Worrell walked to the downtown Orlando courthouse, where she was sworn in Tuesday as the new Orange-Osceola State Attorney.

“Today is about more than reclaiming a position; it is about reclaiming our democracy,” Worrell said in her remarks to a crowd full of Democratic lawmakers, lawyers, local media and more.

Not once did Worrell utter the name of Gov. Ron DeSantis even though he remains largely in the backdrop. Democrats fear the Governor is meddling again to remove her from office after she beat his political appointee in November with 57% of the vote. Worrell declined to comment on the grand jury proceedings, which she noted are secret.

Instead, Worrell took the oath of office from Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and reflected on the past 18 months after DeSantis threw her out of office in what she called a politically motivated attack. Worrell also discussed how she plans to move forward as the top prosecutor in Orange and Osceola.

“The last four years have been challenging at best. I faced obstacles that appeared to be insurmountable,” Worrell said as she listed a litany of complaints and accused the media of being weaponized against her amid a hostile campaign to reclaim her seat. “Harder than any of that was the sudden death of my father.”

Worrell, a “daddy’s girl,” called him the pillar in her life.

“I did it, daddy. I took back my seat,” she said Tuesday.

Monique Worrell walks to the Orange County courthouse to be sworn in Jan. 7, 2025. (Image via Gabrielle Russon)

Worrell outlined her priorities saying she intends to hold people accountable for their crimes, advocate for victims and look deeper at the roots of crime.

“We have to address the flaws in our criminal legal system to ensure it is equitable and delivers on its promise of justice, not as a privilege for some, but as a right for all,” Worrell said. “We will focus on the bigger picture, knowing that true public safety is not just about punishment, but it’s also about prevention, rehabilitation and giving people the tools they need to turn their lives around.”

She pledged to listen and observe before she makes any changes.

“We’ll keep what’s working, improve what isn’t, and have the wisdom to know the difference,” Worrell said.

She added, “To the Assistant State Attorneys and staff, I will do everything in my power to bring stability back to this office and provide an environment where you can focus on serving the community instead of any political agenda.”

Her remarks ended with a quote from the civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died in 2020.

“Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando.

Categories