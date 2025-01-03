January 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats raise alarm that Gov. DeSantis is targeting Monique Worrell again
Image via Facebook.

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 3, 20254min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Gov. DeSantis reappoints leading lawyers, campaign donors Richard Cole, Rahul Patel to UF Board

HeadlinesTransition

Judge sets Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money case for Jan. 10, but signals no jail time

APoliticalHeadlines

A double dose of nasty Winter is about to smack much of the U.S.

Monique Worrell
'It is unacceptable to weaponize the power of state government and the justice system.'

After winning 57% of the vote in November, Democratic Monique Worrell is supposed to be sworn in Tuesday as the new Orange-Osceola State Attorney after fighting to get her job back.

But Orange County Democrats are raising alarms, saying they believe there is a state investigation into Worrell that could keep her from office.

“Though we do not know the full details of the grand jury proceedings at hand, we are alarmed by their suspicious timing just days before Worrell’s oath of office and by what appears to be yet another politically motivated effort by Governor Ron DeSantis to undermine the will of the people,” according to a statement signed by members of the Orange County delegation.

Signing onto that letter were Sens. Kristen Arrington, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Geraldine Thompson, along with Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis, Anna Eskamani, Jennifer “Rita” Harris, Johanna López and Leonard Spencer.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Worrell was at the Polk County Courthouse Friday, but she declined to comment on why she was there.

DeSantis threw Worrell out of office in 2023 and replaced her with Andrew Bain. DeSantis argued she was unfit for the job. Worrell accused the Republican Governor of a politically motivated attack.

Worrell then defeated Bain in the November General Election to regain the job.

“State Attorney Worrell was overwhelmingly re-elected by the voters of Orange and Osceola County — defeating Ron DeSantis’ handpicked appointee — to serve as a voice for justice and fairness in our community,” the Democrats’ statement said. “It is unacceptable to weaponize the power of state government and the justice system to target political opponents and undo the will of the voters.”

After losing, Bain initially said he was not going to help Worrell transition into the office. He later backtracked and promised he would help her.

Leading up to the election, DeSantis played coy when asked whether he would try to suspend Worrell or the top Hillsborough County prosecutor again if they won. (Andrew Warren, the Hillsborough State Attorney whom DeSantis also removed from office in 2023 did not win in November.)

“When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said at a September press conference, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis reappoints leading lawyers, campaign donors Richard Cole, Rahul Patel to UF Board

3 comments

  • TruthBTold

    January 3, 2025 at 7:29 pm

    No one is above the law, beyond investigation. If there’s nothing there, then the justice system will reveal that.

    Reply

  • KathrynA

    January 3, 2025 at 7:37 pm

    They have elected officials who done nothing wrong removed. It is so wrong. They overrule the electorate on trumped up charges. This is so wrong!!

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    January 3, 2025 at 7:39 pm

    Good evening America,
    Her only acceptable quality is being a HOT MlLF. Other than that she is a George Soros DA and would let the NOLA Terrorist and the Trump Hotel Bomber out of jail if they both were not already burning in HEII.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories