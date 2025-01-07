Jacksonville braces for biting cold, advising needy to seek shelter in city centers

As an arctic blast is sweeping across Florida, Jacksonville and other areas of North Florida are providing shelters to harbor those who need refuge from the frigid temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville is sounding freeze and frost warnings for Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning. Forecasters at the station based at the Jacksonville International Airport say freezing temperatures are bound to grip southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

Frost will drape across the area known as the St. Johns River basin area that juts through multiple counties following the course of the St. Johns River. Forecasters say temperatures will drop as low as 30 degrees in inland areas such as Live Oak and Lake City.

Meanwhile in Jacksonville, where temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 34 degrees with wind chills dropping to 29 degrees, city officials are preparing to help the homeless and others who may need assistance.

“With this incoming cold weather, the Emergency Preparedness Division has activated the Warming Center Contingency Plan. The plan states that when temperatures reach 27 degrees or colder the City of Jacksonville Warming Center will be open overnight to residents who do not have access to adequate heat,” said a news release from Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office.

The Legends Center public recreational building at 5130 Soutel Drive in Jacksonville will open at 9 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jacksonville Transportation Authority buses will transport anyone in Jacksonville to the center if they believe they are vulnerable to frigid temperatures. There will be staff on hand to help the needy and they’ll have water available at the site.

Jacksonville officials advise anyone seeking shelter at the center from the cold to bring air mattresses, blankets, pillows, snacks, medication, games and toys, and hygiene items.

Beyond official city shelters, Jacksonville officials are also advising residents who need shelter from the cold to seek assistance from private nonprofit organizations including:

— City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State St.

— Mission House, 465 11th Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach with overnight operations at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Parish Hall, 1150 5th St. N., Jacksonville Beach.

— Sulzbacher Center at 611 East Adams St. for men and 5455 Springfield Blvd. for women and children.

— Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union Street.

Other municipalities have taken similar measures even as far south as Pinellas County.