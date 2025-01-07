University of West Florida lands top scientist as administrator overseeing research projects

The University of West Florida (UWF) has a new top administrator overseeing research and engagement at the Panhandle campus.

UWF announced this week that Jerry Lin was named associate vice president of research administration and engagement.

“Lin will lead the department’s work with faculty, students and staff to cultivate, develop and preserve the highest quality research, scholarship and creative activities, affirming UWF’s place as a leader in higher education research,” a UWF news release said.

Lin arrives at UWF following a 25-year career in Texas. He was chief research officer and associate provost for research and sponsored programs at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. He had extensive administrative experience at Lamar University including dean of the College of Graduate Studies, director of the Center for Advances in Water and Air Quality, associate dean of the College of Engineering and a professor and scholar in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Given his extensive research experience, UWF Provost Jaromy Kuhl said Lin is a welcome addition to the school in Pensacola.

“Dr. Lin is a well-qualified professional, and we are pleased to have him join the university. We look forward to Dr. Lin’s leadership as he elevates research at UWF,” Kuhl said.

Lin said he’s looking forward to getting to work at UWF.

“I am excited to be part of the UWF community. Today’s challenges need quality research to provide solutions. We will have fun building top-notch research programs at UWF,” Lin said.

Lin’s doctoral degree is from the University of Cincinnati in environmental engineering. He went to Duke University, where he obtained his master’s degree, also in environmental engineering. He got his start in academia at Tatung University in Taipei, Taiwan, where earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Lin has also been honored with several citations and awards for his academic work and was named one of the top 2% scientists in the world by Stanford University’s ranking. He’s been on that list since 2021.