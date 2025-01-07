House Democrats roll out ranking member assignments

Florida Democrats may be staring at a GOP legislative supermajority, but House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says is “thrilled” with the Democrats serving as ranking members in “important committees.”

“Our ranking members reflect the incredible diversity within the state while including voices and opinions sometimes lacking in the Capitol. Florida House Democrats will continue to fight for every Floridian’s freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe, and I’m proud to know these ranking members will help us champion Democratic values and policy objectives with integrity,” the Tampa Democrat added.

Driskell herself will get the plum assignment of ranking member of the budget committee, with Rep. Lisa Dunkley of Sunrise taking the same position on the Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee. Rep. Marie Woodson of Hollywood will be the ranking member on the Health Care Budget Subcommittee, while Rep. Gallop Franklin II of Tallahassee will have the same role on the Higher Education Budget Subcommittee.

On the Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee, LaVon Bracy Davis of Ocoee will be the ranking member. And on the Justice Budget Subcommittee, Rep. Kimberly Daniels will be the leading Democrat.

Rep. Ashley V. Gantt of Miami will be ranking member on the PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee. On the State Administration Budget Subcommittee, Orlando Rep. Rita Harris will do the same, as will Rep. Dianne Hart of Tampa on the Transportation & Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.

Parkland’s Christine Hunschofsky will be the ranking member on Commerce, while Rep. Kevin Chambliss of Homestead will do double duty as the ranking member on the Economic Infrastructure and Insurance & Banking subcommittees.

Meanwhile, Rep. Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg will lead Democrats on the Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee, while Rep. Bruce Antone will do the same on the Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee.

Gainesville’s Rep. Yvonne H. Hinson will be the ranking Democrat on the Education & Employment Committee, while Antone recurs as the ranking member on the Student Academic Success Subcommittee. Additionally, Rep. Allison Tant of Tallahassee will serve the same role on the Careers & Workforce Subcommittee, while on the Education Administration Subcommittee, Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville will be the ranking Democrat.

On the Health & Human Services Committee, Weston Rep. Robin Bartleman will be the ranking member.

Reps. Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale, Jervonte Edmonds of West Palm and Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens will be the ranking Democrats on the Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee, Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, and Human Services Subcommittee, respectively.

Davie Rep. Mike Gottlieb scored the ranking member position on Judiciary and the Rules and Ethics Committees, making him one of the most powerful Democrats in the House.

On the Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee, St. Petersburg Rep. Michele K. Rayner will lead the caucus. And Johanna López of Orlando will do the same on the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

Rep. Dan Daley of Coral Springs will be the ranking Democrat on the Security & Threat Assessment Committee, while Rep. Joe Casello has the same honor on State Affairs.

Meanwhile, Daley will also be the ranking member on the Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee, while Miami’s Dotie Joseph does the same on the Government Operations Subcommittee and Boca Raton Rep. Kelly Skidmore holds the position on the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee.

Last but not least, Rep. Anna Eskamani, a candidate for Orlando Mayor in 2026, will have the high-profile position as ranking member on Ways and Means.