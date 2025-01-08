January 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Panhandle natural gas company gets state approval for rate hike in small Gulf Coast municipality

Drew DixonJanuary 8, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

PSTA to open new SunRunner station in downtown St. Pete, expanding transit access to the Pier, Beach Drive

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ashley Perez-Biliskov files to succeed Daniel Perez in HD 116, promises ‘America First solutions’

HeadlinesNE Florida

Jenn Bradley, Chuck Brannan hear Columbia County priorities

natural-gas-large
After months of contested proposed hikes, Florida regulators approve natural gas rate prices in Port St. Joe.

A Panhandle natural gas company has received approval from the state to increase rates for the utility.

St. Joe Natural Gas Co. Inc. (SJNG) originally petitioned the Public Service Commission (PSC) to raise its rates in May. But the regulatory board approved the rate hike this week, a PSC news release said.

SJNG serves the small Gulf Coast town of Port St. Joe just south of Panama City in the Panhandle. The PSC held public hearings and initially approved rate and revenue increases, but that was delayed after customer challenges.

The PSC revisited the issue in December and requested additional data and review of documentation provided by the utility. The panel approved a $936,224 increase in operating revenues each year while increasing the utility’s annual operating costs and revenues to a total $2.5 million. That figure is actually lower than what the company originally requested.

Part of the reason for the rate hike request was due to Hurricane Michael, which struck the area in 2018. St. Joe Natural Gas officials also argued operating costs have increased in the past decade.

The “approval will increase the monthly bill for SJNG’s average residential customer … from the current interim rate of $77.68 to $82.51. This estimated residential bill includes the cost to provide service, energy conservation cost recovery factors, and the cost of purchased gas,” the news release said.

While the rate increase is being enacted, they are not absolute in the initial phases. The PSC provides time for anyone with any additional concerns to air complaints. The “protest period” allows for any customer seeking refunds to file for those refunds. If no one issues any protests, the rates become permanent.

Port St. Joe is a small town right on the Gulf of Mexico and SJNG has about 3,200 residential and commercial customers in both Gulf and Bay counties.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJenn Bradley, Chuck Brannan hear Columbia County priorities

nextAshley Perez-Biliskov files to succeed Daniel Perez in HD 116, promises ‘America First solutions’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories