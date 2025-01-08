January 8, 2025
PSTA to open new SunRunner station in downtown St. Pete, expanding transit access to the Pier, Beach Drive
Image via PSTA

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 8, 20253min0

SunRunner
The new station was funded through cost savings from the original SunRunner project.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will celebrate the grand opening of a new SunRunner station this Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating a new station on 1st Avenue North near the St. Pete Pier and other downtown St. Pete amenities.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, members of the St. Pete City Council and other local community leaders. In addition to providing closer access to the St. Pete Pier, the stop will also add transit connectivity to the bustling Beach Drive retail and entertainment corridor, the Cross Bay Ferry, downtown restaurants and businesses and the downtown waterfront.

The new station, located at 140 1st Ave. N., was funded through cost savings from the original SunRunner project, which came in $5 million under budget.

The SunRunner, launched in October 2022, connects St. Pete Beach to downtown St. Pete along 1st Avenues North and South, PSTA’s busiest corridor. It remains one of the transit authority’s top-performing routes and is on track to reach 2 million riders soon.

In addition to Castor, PSTA CEO Brad Miller will be at the ribbon cutting, along with state Rep. Lindsay Cross, St. Pete City Council member and PSTA Board Chair Gina Driscoll, St. Pete City Council member Copley Gerdes and Teak restaurant owner Chuck Prather.

For more information about the SunRunner, including an interactive map, click here.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

