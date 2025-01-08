Bigger than politics: Gov. DeSantis offers help to fire-ravaged California

The rivalry between Florida’s Governor and his California counterpart is well-documented. But with disaster striking on the West Coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting people over politics.

As the Los Angeles area is beset by howling winds and rapidly spreading wildfires, the second-term Republican leader of the Sunshine State is offering whatever assistance is needed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Golden State.

“Our prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific fires in Southern California. When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can. The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires,” DeSantis posted to X on Wednesday.

Per The Associated Press, more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed amid the California conflagrations, with two confirmed casualties.

Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis supports the Governor’s offer here.

“What’s happening in California is terrible and my State Fire Marshal’s Office is prepared to deploy firefighters, mental health specialists, as well as any post-fire ops support that’s needed to help the Golden State. There are men and women all throughout California who are fighting like hell to protect their communities and if we can lend a hand, we’d be proud to,” he posted to X.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis has offered help to California.

In 2023, as Hurricane Hilary posed a rare tropical threat to the state, DeSantis offered “to help the people of California in any way we can.”

When he was running for President in 2023 and early 2024, DeSantis often established contrasts with California, criticizing its approach to protecting pregnant pigs when wooing Iowa farmer votes, and calling Los Angeles a “disaster zone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.