Nathan Boyles rapidly raises more than $22K in HD 3

Former County Commissioner Nathan Boyles has raised more $22,500 in less than three weeks for his House campaign.

The Milton Republican raised the money in a short period after announcing plans to run for former Rep. Joel Rudman’s seat. Boyles’ campaign reported the fundraising between Dec. 12, when he officially filed as a candidate, and Dec. 31, the close of the year.

“We’re extremely humbled by the outpouring of support, particularly during the Christmas season, by so many friends and family from throughout our community,” Boyles said. “We are working harder than ever to ensure we have the resources and ability to spread our conservative, Florida-First message to every corner of House District 3.”

He raised the money with few excessive expenditures, allowing him to close 2024 with more than $21,000 cash on hand. Boyles also opened the political committee Boyles for Florida, but it has reported no financial activity to date.

The ability to pull resources together quickly could be vital as a Special Election to replace Rudman, who resigned his seat to run for Congress, looms. While a Special Election has yet to be called, Rudman left office on Jan. 1 and only a new election can fill the vacant seat.

Boyles has made clear he will run in the Special Election when it is called. Several Republicans have also filed in HD 3 for the 2026 cycle, as has Boyles, and will likely jump into a Special Election fray.

The only other candidate to date to report December fundraising is Jamie Lee Wells, a Milton Republican who reported just $351 in contributions after filing on Dec. 12.

Republicans Hayden Hudson, Joshua Sik and Cynthia Smith all filed in December, as did Democrat Dondre Wise, but they haven’t submitted their first financial reports yet.

Boyles’ support comes from a number of local and Tallahassee sources. The Committee for Florida Justice Reform gave Boyles $1,000, as did Gulf Coast Conservatives. Government affairs consultant Paul Mitchell and Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden both donated $1,000 to Boyles’ campaign as well.