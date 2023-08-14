August 14, 2023
Ron DeSantis now claims ‘every urban core is a disaster zone’

A.G. GancarskiAugust 14, 20233min6

desantis laugh art
'The number one reason is because of lack of law and order.'

During a CNBC interview Monday, Ron DeSantis doubled down on a blanket denunciation of big cities that he rolled out on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“I mean, we can’t be successful as a country if every urban core in our country is a disaster zone,” DeSantis said. “Look at San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington DC, New York City. They’ve all declined significantly and the number one reason is because of lack of law and order.”

The Governor said there was a federal “role” in these jurisdictions, suggesting Washington could crack down on non-compliant prosecuting attorneys the way his government has against duly elected Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell, two Democrats who were elected only to be suspended and replaced with pliant political appointees.

“For example, with these prosecutors, you will have prosecutors elected that are ‘progressives’ and they say we’re not going to pursue charges in all these different crimes. That is not their decision to make,” DeSantis said.

In Iowa, for what it’s worth, DeSantis blamed bad schools for “urban” decay.

During a “Fair Side Chat” with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Saturday, he groused that urban areas were “war zones,” all of which are “decaying.”

“You look at these urban areas in this country. Some of them are like war zones. You can’t be successful if every urban area is decaying,” DeSantis said, as part of comments making the case for “school choice.”

“Part of the reason it’s decaying is because the schools are horrible in places like Chicago and Los Angeles,” DeSantis added.

The Governor has made attacks on reliably Democratic cities part of his campaign pitch since even before he became a formal candidate. Clearly, the beat goes on.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    August 14, 2023 at 8:00 pm

    Spoken like an autocentric suburbanite for life. Cities are always in transition, going from tribulation to tribulation — but also always attractive to freedom seekers.

    The worldwide movement of people now occurring is putting pressure on cities everywhere, including Florida’s.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 14, 2023 at 8:08 pm

    Too many guns have absolutely nothing to do with urban violence!

    🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

    Reply

  • marteen

    August 14, 2023 at 8:29 pm

    They are unsafe areas.
    Anytime someone speaks the truth they are labeled extremist.
    Our cities are no place for civilized humans to inhabit.

    Reply

    • Josh Green

      August 14, 2023 at 8:39 pm

      You’ve never actually been to a city have you?

      Reply

    • Linwood Wright

      August 14, 2023 at 9:03 pm

      Ok Grandma. Let’s get you to bed.

      Reply

  • Terri

    August 14, 2023 at 8:45 pm

    Now he’s going to want a military rule in bug cities! The man is a freak! He’s lost touch with reality or he’s stupid and doesn’t know any better.

    Reply

