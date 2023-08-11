August 11, 2023
Ron DeSantis slams California mandate for humane treatment of breeding pigs
Image via AP

A.G. Gancarski August 11, 2023

DeSantis early state AP
'It doesn't even make any sense.'

Ron DeSantis is taking a stand against legislation that would protect pigs in California, promising Iowans to protect them from the onerous law.

The Governor, while at a Never Back Down bus tour stop in Atlantic, said that his presidential administration would not “let California regulate how farmers in Iowa conduct their business on things like, you know, these pork producers have to follow California law to do this stuff.”

“It doesn’t even make any sense,” DeSantis said.

Earlier this year, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a California law called Proposition 12, which mandates more room for breeding pigs. The Court sided with the state against the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, industry groups that contended California law would impose unreasonable burdens on pig farmers.

The California law holds “no person shall knowingly engage in a commercial sale within the state of whole pork meat for human food if the whole pork meat is the product of a breeding pig, or the product of the immediate offspring of a breeding pig, that was confined at any time during the production cycle for said product in an enclosure that fails to comply with all of the standards set forth in Chapter 10, Article 3, regarding Breeding Pigs.”

This includes pig meat brought in from out of state, meaning California markets would be closed to flesh from slaughtered pigs treated worse than state law requires.

California statute dictates that the “enclosure shall allow the breeding pig to lie down, stand up, fully extend limbs, and turn around freely,” with “a minimum of 24 square feet of usable floorspace per breeding pig.” But that’s a bridge too far for the purveyors of porcine flesh.

The National Pork Producers Council has denounced the standards as “arbitrary” and “unconstitutional,” and DeSantis’ position accords with that industry group.

Ironically given the Governor’s take, more than two decades ago Florida passed a Constitutional amendment stipulating that “no person shall confine a pig during pregnancy in a cage, crate or other enclosure, or tether a pregnant pig, on a farm so that the pig is prevented from turning around freely, except for veterinary purposes and during the prebirthing period.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

One comment

  • Ron DiSaster

    August 11, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    He’s only upset about it because to him the term “pigs” means black people.

    Reply

