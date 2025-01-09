Opioids killed fewer people in 2023, Ashley Moody says

Opioids are killing fewer people in Florida, according to a new state report.

All drug-related deaths dipped by 5% in general. But opioid-related deaths dropped even further and fell 11% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to an annual report conducted by the Florida Medical Examiners that looks at people’s causes of death across the state.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the declines at a press conference in Lake County.

“We think that this trend is headed in the right direction,” Moody said. “We are doing everything that we can to stop deaths from illicit fentanyl,” which is a synthetic opioid.

Moody spoke in the Leesburg Medical Examiner District, which had one of the biggest year-over-year declines in fentanyl-related deaths at 40%. The district covers Citrus, Lake, Hernando, Marion and Sumter counties.

Moody called fighting the national opioid crisis one of her top priorities.

“The amount of fentanyl in the United States has been overwhelming. Our communities have felt it. Law enforcement, first responders have certainly felt it,” she said.

She credited the declining death rates to law enforcement seizing illegal drugs and first responders getting more access to life-saving medication, such as naloxone.

“It’s crucial to remember our fight is not over, our work is not done, and that is why we cannot take our foot off the gas and pushing back in so many ways against those that are bringing these substances to our state, and making sure that we have in place structures to help those that are suffering from addiction,” Moody added.

Moody was joined at the press conference by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass, who praised Gov. Ron DeSantis and Moody for taking a hard stance to fight drugs.

“With the wide-open border, this is a hard-fought accomplishment. Thank you to our FDLE agents, analysts and local law enforcement partners whose boots on the ground investigations made this happen,” he said in a statement.