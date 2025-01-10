January 10, 2025
Donald Trump plan to build 1,500 multimillion-dollar condos in Doral faces public hearing
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Trump is already declaring himself the 45th and 47th president of the United States. But the quip during a round of golf — captured on shaky cellphone video — belies the growing challenges Trump is confronting. Image via AP.

trump
The project would mark South Florida’s first ongoing condo sales endeavor by a sitting President.

President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to build a 1,500-unit condominium complex in Miami-Dade County could move forward next week after residents have their say.

The Doral City Council is set to hold a public hearing Jan. 15 on a resolution approving a site plan and master development plan for the project, which would rise at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort.

The panel will also decide, after public input, whether to approve rezoning of the 56.4-acre property at 4400 NW 87th Ave. Doral Council members gave a preliminary OK to the rezoning in August.

Brian Bandell of South Florida Business Journal first reported on the item, sponsored by the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.

A limited liability company called Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, whose principal is listed Donald Trump Jr., seeks to construct 1,498 condo units across four 20-floor towers estimated to collectively house 4,975 residents.

Units in the towers, which would surround the existing Trump National Doral resort, would likely start at $2 million apiece, Trump’s lawyer for the project, Felix Lasarte, told the Business Journal.

A rendering of the Trump Doral International Towers by Doral-based Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners.

There would be 1,478 condos ranging from one-bedroom units of 885-square-feet to 5,000-square-foot units with four bedrooms. The project would also include 20 three- to four-bedroom villas, all with rooftop terraces, of 3,014 to 3,442 square feet.

The 5.66 million-square-foot development, titled Trump Doral International Towers, would also boast 141,694 square feet of commercial space, 3,522 parking spots and close to 37 acres of open park and recreational space, including bike trails, tennis courts and pools.

If approved and developed, the project would mark the first condo sales endeavor in South Florida by a sitting President. Pascual Perez Kiliddjian Starr Architects & Planners designed the project

Lasarte said the project will produce the tallest building in Doral. But unlike the Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village project rising on the former Melreese golf course in Miami, Miami-Dade officials have not expressed concerns about the Trump development’s potential interference with nearby Miami International Airport.

Lasarte said the Federal Aviation Administration similarly doesn’t have an issue with the project.

A memo from Doral Interim City Manager Francisco Rios recommending approval of the plans said the project will further a “Revenue Growth” goal the city detailed in its 2023 Strategic Plan.

The project, he said, will lead to “increasing the property value, thereby adding new revenues to the city’s property tax base and fees.”

A final vote on the project is expected to take place in September.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

3 comments

  • So what

    January 10, 2025 at 11:33 am

    What do they want us to say hip hip hooray….
    Someone has billions and a lot of us don’t so we aren’t great

    Reply

    • So what

      January 10, 2025 at 11:36 am

      Dirty concrete and steal is going to turn everyone’s grass into gold increase your property taxes to give to more and more increases

      Reply

  • A Day Without MAGA LaMigra

    January 10, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    He put the Con in Condos

    Reply

