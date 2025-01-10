Promise Fund names Audrey Brown as new CEO

Health care executive Audrey Brown has been named the new CEO of Promise Fund, a women’s health care organization that helps uninsured or underinsured women access the care they need.

Brown has more than 20 years of experience in the health care and insurance industries and the advocacy sector. Before joining Promise Fund, She served as President and CEO of the Florida Association of Health Plans. She also held leadership roles with Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), AvMed Health Plans, and the Executive Office of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

“Audrey brings an enormous amount of health care industry and policy experience to the Promise Fund,” said Ambassador Nancy Brinker, who co-founded the nonprofit. “She will play a critical role as we expand our geographic service area to help women throughout Florida, and we’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

Brinker, the organization’s co-founder, also founded the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, which supports breast cancer research and is named for Brinker’s sister, who died from breast cancer in 1980.

Promise Fund serves tens of thousands of women in Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties who are uninsured, underinsured, or have limited or no access to health care. Founded in 2018, the organization is dedicated to increasing survivorship from cervical and breast cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, early detection, treatment, and more.

To date, the organization has served 41,208 individuals through outreach and education and has impacted the lives of 14,576 women through access to screenings, diagnostics and care.

“I know from firsthand experience that access to care is critical and early detection can improve health outcomes and save lives,” Brown said.

“I am privileged to join the Promise Fund and work with the team to ensure we are removing barriers to access so that all women — both locally here in Palm Beach and ultimately across the state of Florida — can get screened and enter treatment at earlier stages to improve outcomes. Screening is a critical first step in ensuring that all women get the care they deserve, and the Promise Fund’s mission-driven work is changing lives.”

Brown served with the Florida Association of Health Plans for more than 11 years and, before that, was Chief of Staff for OIR for six years. She also served under Bush for over three years, in roles ranging from contract compliance to legislative affairs.

She earned her undergraduate degree in political science and government from Florida State University.