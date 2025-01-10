Mike Haridopolos sees Greenland as critically important to Space Force’s mission

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos says greater control of Greenland could be important to the American space industry — and in turn, Florida.

The Indian Harbor Beach Republican said he’s closely watching President-elect Donald Trump’s push for the U.S. to acquire the northern nation. While the freshman Congressman did not discuss Trump’s suggestion that he may explore military intervention, he expressed confidence the incoming administration can cut a deal favorable to the U.S.

“This is exactly the kind of conversation that America should be having right now, because it is about improving American security and investing in our future,” Haridopolos told Florida Politics. “The Arctic is only going to become more important to global trade and national security in the coming decades, so America has to be proactive in shaping its Arctic strategy.”

Haridopolos earlier this week posted a lengthy thread on X about the U.S. Space Force’s existing presence in Greenland. The military branch, which launched during Trump’s first term as President, operates Pituffik Space Force Base in northern Greenland. The “Top of the World” military installation exists as part of an agreement with Denmark, and supports missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance efforts by the 821st Space Base Group.

“Located above the Arctic Circle, Pituffik (formerly Thule Air Base) is the northernmost U.S. military installation,” Haridopolos posted. “Its position gives us critical access to polar orbit satellites, allowing us to monitor everything from weather patterns to missile launches.”

The base presence dates back to the Cold War and provides radar monitoring of missile activity in China and Russia.

The Space Force also is in the process of increasing its presence on Florida’s Space Coast, which Haridopolos represents. The agency announced in May it would permanently locate the U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, at Patrick Space Force Base on Cape Canaveral.

As Trump has repeatedly discussed annexation of Greenland and Canada, the Kremlin released a statement to Reuters characterizing any discussions as a “dramatic development.”

“The Arctic is a zone of our national interests, our strategic interests,” said Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone.”

Haridopolos said it’s critical that the U.S. keeps a strategic and tactical presence in Greenland. “America cannot afford to cede an inch in space or the Arctic,” he posted. “Pituffik is proof that the Space Force is more than just a name, it’s a critical part of ensuring our nation’s security now and in the future.”

Haridopolos told Florida Politics he believes Trump will craft a deal beneficial to the U.S. and the Danish government.

“President Trump is a great negotiator, and I believe there is the potential for a fantastic deal to be made here that would further America’s interests in the Arctic through Greenland while also benefiting Denmark and the people of Greenland,” Haridopolos said. “I support President Trump in this endeavor, and I am eager to see this conversation continue.”

Haridopolos follows supportive comments from other members of the Florida congressional delegation. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott told Fox Business he supports a U.S. pursuit of Greenland.

“It would be a great strategic asset, Greenland would be, for our defense,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, who is expected to become Trump’s National Security Adviser, also called Greenland “pivotal” from a tactical standpoint.

“This is not just about Greenland. This is about the Arctic,” Waltz told Fox News. “You have Russia that is trying to become king of the Arctic with 60-plus icebreakers, some of them nuclear powered, you know how many we have? We have two and one just caught on fire.”