Joe Biden administration extends TPS for Venezuelans following request by Florida congressional leaders

President Joe Biden’s administration has extended temporary protected status (TPS) to Venezuelans for another 18 months.

While the TPS protection for some 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. was set to expire in April, the extension means they can stay through Oct. 2, 2026, so long as individuals re-register and remain eligible.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension the same day that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn into a new term despite evidence he lost a July election. But the TPS policy move, announced by the Department of Homeland Security, also came days before President Donald Trump prepares to take office after promising to crack down on all forms of immigration into the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, thanked Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the extension.

“As illegitimate leader Maduro continues relentlessly pursuing his political opponents and innocent Venezuelans, it is critical that we provide safety and stability to the program,” Soto posted. “Our Venezuelan community in Central Florida deserves our support.”

Only Venezuelan nationals who have been in the U.S. since before July 31, 2023, may be eligible for the TPS protections. Those who entered the country illegally also may not be granted the status.

Soto and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, had requested the extension, which affects hundreds of thousands of immigrants in Florida. The two Democrats sent a letter to Biden and Mayorkas in November urging redesignation quickly. Several other Florida Democrats signed onto the letter, including U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost and Frederica Wilson.

“Given Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we strongly urge your full and fair consideration of an early extension and redesignation of Venezuela for TPS to ensure stability and certainty of the program,” the letter read.

“We also ask that you continue to provide safety and support to Venezuelans fleeing the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis currently plaguing their home. Finally, in light of the inhumane conditions in Venezuela, we ask that you suspend planned nonemergency repatriation of Venezuelans who claim a credible fear of facing repression, imprisonment, or torture upon their return.”

The U.S. has recognized opposition leader Edmundo González as the rightful winner of the July elections.

The extension for Venezuelans came the same day similar protections were extended for nationals from El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan.